Young's 26 help No. 12 Oklahoma top No. 5 Kansas 85-80

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Trae Young vowed to make changes after his spectacular, yet inefficient game against Oklahoma State.

He wasn't kidding.

Oklahoma's fabulous freshman point guard had 26 points on just nine field goal attempts, and the 12th-ranked Sooners rallied to beat the fifth-ranked Jayhawks 85-80 on Tuesday night.

Young scored 48 points against Oklahoma State, but he took 39 shots and missed potential game-winning 3-pointers at the end of regulation and overtime in a loss . Before that, he turned the ball over 12 times in a loss to Kansas State.

''The way I played at OSU - I was overly aggressive at OSU,'' Young said. ''I think tonight, I managed the game a lot better. I got back to the way I was playing before last week and even before K-State. I managed the game a lot better and teammates did a great job of making plays, too.''

Kansas coach Bill Self was impressed with the way Young adjusted.

''Kid played great,'' Self said. ''I mean he got 26 points on nine shots. That's very impressive for a guard, and he was very under control and seemed to make the vast majority of the right plays for his team.''

Christian James scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (15-4, 5-3 Big 12), who won their 13th straight at home.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 24 points and Malik Newman added 20 for Kansas (16-4, 6-2), which had won five straight.

Devonte' Graham, Kansas' leading scorer, finished with 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting.

''I just missed shots,'' Graham said. ''I told the guys in the locker room that you could put this one on me because I felt like I let the team down today. I had good open shots, but I was just missing them.''

Kansas led for most of the second half before Young made two critical, unselfish plays. James' 3-pointer with 1:09 remaining on an assist from Young put the Sooners up 82-80. Manek later drained a 3-pointer, also on an assist from Young, to make it 85-80 with 25 seconds to play.