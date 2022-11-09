Youngkin sends Pelosi a handwritten apology note for his remarks after her husband's attack

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, sent a handwritten apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after he faced backlash for remarks he made after her husband was attacked in their San Francisco home.

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that," Youngkin said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

"It was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments," the Republican governor said.

Pelosi accepted Youngkin’s apology, Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the speaker's office, confirmed to USA TODAY.

The apology was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Key midterm ballot measures: Missouri legalizes weed, Kentucky rejects anti-abortion amendment

Midterms 2022: Maxwell Frost, 25, secures House seat, becoming first Gen Z member of Congress

At a Virginia campaign rally last month for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega, Youngkin alluded to the home invasion and attack, which left Paul Pelosi with a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said at the event.

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other counts.

Youngkin's comments were condemned, mostly by Democrats, as insensitive. Virginia’s Democratic Party tweeted that the comments were “absolutely disgusting and unbecoming.”

“The Speakers husband was brutally attacked and currently fighting for his life and Youngkin is making jokes,” the tweet said.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., defended her seat against Vega in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Contributing: Ella Lee, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia Gov. Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi after rally comments

