Youngest and oldest at Labrador Winter Games are grandfather, granddaughter from Pinsent's Arm

Harrison Campbell is the oldest athlete at the Labrador Winter Games while Grace Campbell is the youngest. The two are grandfather and granddaughter. (Katie Breen/CBC - image credit)

Harrison Campbell has attended every Labrador Winter Games since 1983, representing the small community of Pinsent's Arm.

But this year, Harrison was able to carry the torch at the opening ceremonies as the oldest athlete with someone significant beside him as the youngest: his granddaughter, Grace Campbell.

"It's special. This will be special for her for a long time," Harrison said. "It was a memory for both of us."

Katie Breen/CBC

Twelve-year-old Grace Campbell competed in the snowshoe race and relay race. She said she practiced just about every day getting ready for the races and is having fun at the games.

"I wasn't really expecting to be holding the torch, was thinking there'd be someone younger than me," Grace said. "I was like scared and nervous at first, that I was gonna light myself on fire."

The two have a lot of support from their 50-person community behind them, Harrison said.

Heidi Atter/CBC

"I think we got 18 here and might be 12 left home after the rest comes in to watch the games, so I love coming and a lot of people knows who I am, meets a lot of friends and especially for young people to get in and make more friends and it's great. I just love to be here," he said.

Harrison said another layer making it special is seeing his grandson also compete in the snowshoe races alongside Grace.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador