The Youngest 84-Year-Old: Actor Riddhi Sen Remembers Soumitra Dadu

"“I am extremely lucky to have worked and interacted with him several times, we shared the screen together in a film called Samantaral in 2017. I will never be able to share our interactions, it’s too personal, but for me, whenever he commented on my acting, it meant more than any award and appreciation for me.”" - Riddhi Sen

The importance of silence at times is extremely necessary, heavy, the sound of it becomes unbearable, yet, one cannot help but, reside in it. Words seem too shallow to express the void attached to the beginning of Soumitra Chattyopadhyay’s journey to an alternate world. Amidst the new found fashion of writing a short form of Rest in Peace and expressing grief with colourful mourning emoticons and garishly red broken heart symbols, amidst ten other photographs and statuses on subjects varying from "which restaurant I visited today" to "my favourite meme" , expressing grief for a celebrated person has two sides, one - a social responsibility, a duty where one feels the responsibility that the mourning should be visible, two - a category of people who need to row the boat in the opposite direction of the current.

On the very day of a demise, few people need to hold the deceased accountable for his/her imperfections and flaws and throw arrows of questions on the social media court, forgetting the idea of ‘genuine grief’ and the notion of ‘when to criticise’, both parties’ aim often become a situation of trying to gain importance on social media by using a death. Thus, it’s immensely difficult for me to encapsulate my feelings in words for someone whose first identity to me was that of my grandfather’s . My grandfather Shyamal Sen, who was a giant in the world of theatre, who had a huge contribution in the renaissance of Bengali theatre, passed away much before I was born. He left too early, without achieving half of what he deserved. His untimely demise still bothers me, I have only heard his stories from my parents (Reshmi and Koushik Sen) and my grandmother (Chitra Sen).

One the closest persons I had in my growing up years was my maternal grandfather, Dwijen Bandyopadhyay, until his demise in 2017 left me shaken, leaving with me the understanding of the most relative concept in the world, ‘time’. The only grandfather I had till 2020,15th November was Soumitra dadu. I was born in a family of actors, thus from a very tender age I was exposed to the world of theatre and cinema. I have been immensely privileged to see, interact and learn from masters like Mrinal Sen, Joy Goswami, Shankhya Ghosh, Rudraprasad Sengupta and so many giants from the world of literature, theatre, cinema and music. From people, who never bowed down to the increasing wave of mediocrity.

Whenever Soumitra dadu visited our house, for a long time I was oblivious of his eminence, for me, he was like my grandfather. He had one of the longest associations with my parents. My father started working with him in professional theatre from the age of nineteen, he directed him in several plays and worked under his direction too.

Soumitra dadu became the first president of our 28-year-old theatre group Swapnasandhani, under which, one of the most celebrated and timeless theatre productions of Bengal, Tiktiki got staged. Tiktiki was an adaptation of Anthony Shaffer’s play Sleuth, it was adapted and directed by Soumitra dadu with a cast consisting of him and my father, the play was performed more than a hundred times and created history.

