YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October.

YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart — a feat no other artist achieved in 2022. He closed the year with “The Lost Files,” a 21-song mixtape in November following a string of album releases starting with “The Last Slimeto,” “Realer 2,” “3800 Degrees” and “Ma I Got a Family.”

“The Last Slimeto,” which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart, was the rapper’s final obligation to Atlantic Records — his label of five years. The 23-year-old joined Motown after what was reported to be a highly competitive signing.

After breaking through in 2015, YoungBoy (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) went on to chart 24 albums total on the Billboard 200 with 11 dominating the top 10, and four hitting No. 1. Since then, he’s gained a rep as somewhat of a controversial figure, utilizing his prolific rhymes — and social media — to air out his grievances with other rappers, namely Lil Durk, and the industry. At the top of last year, he publicly accused Atlantic Records of blocking or removing his “Colors” mixtape from an Apple Music chart.

