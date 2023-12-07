Young woman stands up to talk at her quinceañera and then THIS happened

A quinceanera celebration in Ontario, Canada became more than just a birthday party for 15-year-old Liyah Imbert when she asked her stepdad, David Butler, to officially adopt her.

David, 35, entered Liyah's life when she was just two years old. Since then, he has been a loving father figure, and ahead of her milestone birthday, Liyah knew exactly what she wanted to ask him.

During her quinceanera speech, Liyah focused everyone's attention on David sitting across the dance floor. Then, she popped the all-important question.

Watch the video above to see the tearful moment a daughter asked her stepdad to adopt her

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter, bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Young woman makes a loving request to her stepdad at her quinceañera