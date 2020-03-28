Young West Ham fans can play against Michail Antonio on Fifa... if they do their homework

Antonio was on the score sheet against Southampton on Saturday: REUTERS

West Ham are continuing their push to aid fans stuck in lockdown through their Hammers at Home initiative by rolling out a new competition for their younger fans.

The Hammers have already been supporting their elderly and most vulnerable fans with the likes of Declan Rice making calls to those over 70 and Mark Noble writing to a number of supporters on behalf of the club.

Now the east Londoners are looking to help those younger supporters stuck at home and off school by encouraging them to keep up their work and earn a game on Fifa 20 with Michail Antonio.

“Many of us are parents and we want to support the tremendous effort of our teachers, parents and carers at this time by giving children daily challenges to keep their minds and bodies occupied," said Antonio.

“At this time, it is important that we continue to stick together and support one another in any way we can so I made my challenge a nice intro into the challenges ahead.

“A lot of the lads and staff here have kids at home too and we’re all looking for the best ideas to stay on top of their learning and hoping we can support with a few ideas too.”

Young fans have to send in their best piece of school work or PE over the last seven days alongside their best celebration, before Antonio picks a winner to face him on Fifa.

Entrants send their videos in via social media using the hashtag #HammersAtHome or via email to HammersChallenges@westhamunited.co.uk, and have until 3pm on Saturday 28 March.

