Young voters hope to oust military from politics in Thailand’s ‘most pivotal election to date’

People in Thailand will cast their votes on Sunday - Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Four years ago, Patcharanan Tanapatkunlawat was unmoved when Thailand’s most popular progressive party promised sweeping reforms to the country’s political system.

But this week, the 53-year-old joined her teenage son in Bangkok’s scorching heat for a glimpse of Pita Limjaroenrat - the charismatic leader of the Move Forward Party, whose calls to kick the military out of politics and reform the monarchy has galvanised a generation and upended the election.

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate - Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

“Back then, I thought the calls for reform were too drastic,” Ms Tanapatkunlawat told The Telegraph at the open-air debate on Thursday. “But seeing the enthusiasm of young people like my son, I think what they want now is change ... so I am supporting this new generation.”

Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday in an election described as its “most pivotal to date”.

Issues including economic stagnation, conscription and even cannabis policy have been hotly discussed over the course of a long campaign. But at the core of Sunday’s vote is the fight for democracy, led by young people demanding an end to a cycle of coups and military-backed governments.

“The upcoming poll is a culmination of a volatile tug-of-war that has kept the country at a political standstill with subpar economic performance for two decades, punctuated by two military coups, two constitutions ... and dissolutions of major political parties,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

“But what makes Thailand’s 2023 election fundamentally different is the rise of the newcomer Move Forward Party,” he told the Telegraph. “Thailand’s new battlefront, and the battle cry of its younger generations, is the reform and adjustment of the military and monarchy.”

Move Forward is the successor to Future Forward, a progressive party that emerged five years ago and shattered expectations, becoming the third-largest party after the 2019 election.

When Thailand’s establishment responded with charges that saw Future Forward disbanded and its leaders banned from politics, it triggered unprecedented pro-democracy protests. These saw the country’s strict lèse majesté laws, which prohibit and punish criticism of the country’s royal family, widely raised in public for the first time.

While those demonstrations were eventually crushed, they left a lasting mark on Thai society. Once taboo subjects - like the lèse-majesté laws - are now openly discussed, and many protesters are standing as Move Forward candidates.

“The sentiment of the era has changed,” said Mr Limjaroenrat, the Harvard graduate who leads Move Forward, which currently ranks second in the polls. He told Bloomberg that those likely to lose out are “the top one per cent, which is the elite, the military, the money”.

At Thursday’s debate - staged between a glitzy shopping centre and concrete skytrain stop in central Bangkok - it was hard to find a young person who did not support Mr Limjaroenrat’s vision for Thailand’s future.

“I want Move Forward Party because I like their policies and they’re clear about what they want to do,” said Thitirad Padyenjai, a 24-year-old administrative assistant. “Most of my friends want Move Forward to win, and we all want an end to [prime minister] Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government and the military’s role in politics.”

Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister of Thailand - Stringer/Reuters

But despite an energised base and broadening appeal - while about 15 per cent of the electorate are under 26, the party has recently been polling at around 34 per cent, suggesting it has captured more voters like Ms Tanapatkunlawat - Move Forward’s path to government is bumpy.

Following Sunday’s vote, parties will jostle to gain enough support to form a coalition government in what is likely to be a drawn out process. The cards are stacked against pro-democracy parties, as the military-appointed senate has an outsized say in who becomes the country’s prime minister.

Pheu Thai - a populist party leading the polls and led by Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter and niece of two popular prime ministers ousted in recent coups - is Move Forward’s most obvious ally.

Paethongtarn Shinawatra is the daughter and niece of two popular prime ministers ousted in recent coups - Jorge Silva/Reuters

The two are on course to win more than half of the lower house, but the senate's influence over who becomes prime minister could stand in the way.

A fault line between the two leaders over how to go about reforming the monarchy also means they “do not make easy post-poll bedfellows,” said Prof Pongsudhirak.

And the threat of disbandment looms large for both. Few expect pro-military parties to concede power without a fight, and complaints have already been lodged against pro-democracy leaders. This approach is not without risk - if the electorate considers their choices thwarted, it “will likely engender social unrest, whereby all bets would be off”, said Prof Pongsudhirak.

“This election will either see Thailand settle deeper into a long-term conservative-royalist bureaucratic state, or perk up with a qualitatively different government that could move the country forward again,” he added.

Young voters are all too aware of the influence wielded by Thailand’s powerful elite - but for now, little can dampen their excitement at the possibility of a new type of government.

“We have a cycle of election, coup, election, coup in Thailand,” said Ms Tanapatkunlawat’s 18-year-old son, Jirawat. “I hope that this election will be the one to break the pattern.”

