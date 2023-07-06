The Young Vic needs a hit – but this hot-button play isn’t it

Cherrelle Skeete and Zackary Momoh in Beneatha’s Place - Johan Persson

You don’t necessarily need to have seen or know masses about A Raisin in the Sun and Clybourne Park to make sense of Beneatha’s Place, penned by actor turned writer (and Young Vic artistic director) Kwame Kwei-Armah and first seen in Baltimore in 2013. Given that it’s a quasi-addendum to those two major works, though, a little context helps.

So, just to recap: the former, which saw its author – Lorraine Hansberry – become the first African-American female playwright to be staged on Broadway in 1959, foregrounds racial prejudice, social mobility and the yearning for change via a drama about a black Chicagoan family (the Youngers) who resolve, in the teeth of pressure, to move to a white neighbourhood. In Clybourne Park (2010), Bruce Norris wittily portrayed the white property-sellers in question and, jumping to the present, white gentrifiers moving into what has since become a black neighbourhood.

As its title suggests, Kwei-Armah’s play focuses on Beneatha, the daughter of the household in Raisin whose budding relationship with politically minded Nigerian student Joseph Asagai gets its own ‘spin-off’ here, the couple setting up home in Lagos, 1959, as the country moves towards independence.

That affords a reprise of the kind of tense, serio-comic racial interactions that characterised both antecedents. The toe-curling opening scene sees the pair thoughtlessly patronised by the departing white (Christian missionary) residents of the suburban property they’re moving into.

Cherrelle Skeete’s Beneatha affects satiric wonderment as she’s introduced to the mod-cons of light-switches and tub-taps, exchanging telling glances with Zackary Momoh as her quietly seething other half. The conversational clangers continue when a friendly white American neighbour – who works in telecommunications – drops by to exchange pleasantries. On learning that she’s studying pre-colonial African government systems, he blurts “Did they have any?” – before indulging in a galling round of minstrelsy using one of the offensive face-masks that Asagai took grim delight in collecting Stateside.

Jumoké Fashola and Cherrelle Skeete in Beneatha’s Place - Johan Persson

This scenario would amply furnish a standalone piece, but moving too briskly on, and emulating Clybourne Park’s structure, Kwei-Armah (who also directs) stays in the same place but shifts to today in the second half. Beneatha, now a US college dean, has implausibly convened her colleagues (white and black) to discuss jettisoning African-American studies in favour of “Critical Whiteness Studies”. Does the switch entail a form of black liberation, a recipe for unending white guilt, or an academic land-grab?

The acrimony-flecked confab holds attention, and has a clear topicality, incorporating the resentments of an aggrieved “straight white male” and accusations of unfair career promotion via affirmative action. But with the characters little more than mouthpieces, the aura of orchestrated debate rather than organic drama is inescapable. A halfway house, then, between hit and miss. And the Young Vic – in receipt of £1.7m Arts Council funding per annum but under-powered post-pandemic – badly needs a hit.

Until Aug 5: youngvic.org