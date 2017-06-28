Young, Vazquez homer for Red Sox in 9-2 win over Twins

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) -- Chris Young hit a three-run homer and Christian Vazquez homered for the first time in more than a year as the Boston Red Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Tuesday night in a game delayed twice by stormy weather.

Drew Pomeranz (7-4) pitched five innings, three after a 1 hour, 16 minute delay between the second and third as a thunderstorm slowly passed over Fenway Park. Despite the interruption, Pomeranz held the Twins to one unearned run and four hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Dustin Pedroia had three hits and scored twice and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox as they won consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The two rain delays totaled 2:06.