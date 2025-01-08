Young v Young: father-son FA Cup meeting could join football folklore

Ashley Young (left) could face his son Tyler when Everton take on Peterborough United in the FA Cup at Goodison Park. Composite: ProSports/Shutterstock; PUFC/Getty Images

Arsenal v Manchester United and Tamworth v Tottenham are two of the more arresting fixtures in the FA Cup third round, but Everton’s encounter with Peterborough has the potential to create history. At Goodison Park on Thursday there is a chance the hosts’ 39-year-old wing-back Ashley Young will find himself on the same pitch as his 18-year-old son, Tyler, a promising midfielder who signed for Posh in League One last summer.

“WOW … Dreams Might Come True #GoosebumpsMoment #YoungVsYoung,” wrote the former England international on X after last month’s draw.

It is rare but not unprecedented for a father and son to feature in the same professional match. One of the most famous examples is George Eastham – who died last month aged 88 – and his father, also George, who was player-manager at Ards in Northern Ireland in the 1950s.

Eastham Jr’s career would include a place in the 1966 England World Cup squad and spells with Newcastle, Arsenal and Stoke. He made his senior debut alongside his father on the opening day of the 1953-54 campaign and Ards went on to win the now defunct Gold Cup that season.

A contest for the most famous player to have shared a field with one of their offspring would be between Rivaldo, the former Brazil international, and Henrik Larsson, formerly of Sweden and Celtic.

In 2015 Rivaldo, at 43, came out of retirement to play for Mogi Mirim, where he was also president. He lined up alongside his 20-year-old son, Rivaldinho, and the outrageously gifted former Barcelona forward was involved in the buildup to the opener, headed in by Rivaldinho, and had a hand in all three goals in a 3-1 victory. Rivaldo said it left him feeling “grateful and happy”.

Larsson, another Barça alumnus who is better known for several seasons at Parkhead, rounded off his exemplary playing career at fourth-division Swedish side Högaborgs in 2013. The 41-year-old answered the club’s call during an injury crisis and came off the bench in a 4-2 win in which his 15-year-old son, Jordan, scored. Larsson called playing with his son a “rare luxury”. “We didn’t combine a whole lot but obviously I’m proud,” he said.

In the English league, on the final day of the 1950-51 season Stockport County fielded a team including Alec Herd alongside his son, David. A 2-0 win over Hartlepool helped to secure 10th place in the Third Division North, but that was far from the biggest result of either player’s career. Alec had been part of the first Manchester City side to win the First Division, in 1936-37, adding to an FA Cup success in 1933-34. Herd Jr would win a First Division title and an FA Cup with Manchester United.

Another English example arrived in 1989-90, when the Hereford United player-manager Ian Bowyer – twice a European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest – selected his son, Gary, to play alongside him.

In Scottish League 1, Wullie and Lewis Gibson played together for Queen of the South in a win against FC Edinburgh in September 2022. The 38-year-old Wullie, then player-manager, brought himself on before his 17-year-old son was introduced in the 87th minute in a 4-1 win.

“It was a weird feeling, it’s a dream come true to play with your dad,” Lewis said. “It’s something not many people get to do.” Gibson Sr, who departed the role in December that year, said: “It is a proud moment, but not one that I will dwell on.”

A nod must also go to the Iceland internationals Arnor and Eidur Gudjohnsen, who missed out on taking the field together, but still combined to create a unique moment. Eidur, the former Chelsea forward, making his international debut against Estonia in 1996, was introduced for his father. Gudjohnsen Sr was then 34, his son 17.

According to uefa.com they had been meant to start an Iceland fixture together only for Eidur to break a leg. By the time he recovered Arnor had retired. “It remains my biggest regret that we did not get to play together,” Gudjohnsen Sr said.

Born in 2006, Young Jr spent 10 years at Arsenal’s academy before being released last year. He has made one appearance for Peterborough, from the bench in a 2-0 EFL Trophy victory against Stevenage last October, while his evergreen father is closing in on 750 senior appearances.

A run-out against Everton may seem unlikely given Tyler’s lack of game time but considering the potential PR win available to Posh, it would be little surprise to see him included in the squad. Reacting to Young Sr’s post after the draw, the Peterborough manager, Darren Ferguson, told the BBC: “Ash has put me under a bit of pressure there. I’ll have to find a way of getting Tyler involved.”

The Goodison Park tie has the potential to write another chapter in this thread of footballing history and in a new way: all the examples above involve close relatives lining up on the same team rather than in opposition. Although it seems doubtful Young Sr will adopt the approach recommended by one of the comments on his X post. “I want to see you launch him into row Z,” wrote Phill Thomas. “We can’t afford any sentimental hesitations.”

Beyond all the media hype and social media tittle-tattle, it promises to be a proud day for them both.