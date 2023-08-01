Young trick roper is following in the footsteps of Joaquín Murrieta’s horse culture

If you looked at the horse riders stationed in a semicircle on the gravel parking lot for the Half Way Store, Junior Jiménez was the least likely version of Joaquín Murrieta, the fabled outlaw who prowled these dry and barren lands of western Fresno County 17 decades ago.

The 10-year-old Jiménez, who is readying for the sixth grade at Madera’s Eastin-Arcola Elementary School, stands barely 5 feet tall … even with his cowboy boots on.

Unlike Murrieta, he’s not wanted by the law. Plus, he keeps his hair trimmed and worries not about whiskers and beards that are years away.

Iván Hernández of Fresno and his horse Siete Leguas perform during the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage at the Half Way Store on July 30, 2023.

However, Jiménez could very well be the link to keeping the Murrieta legacy alive for his generation.

That’s because the horse culture runs through his veins.

“My dad got me into horse riding,” said Jiménez minutes after standing atop Prieto, his horse, and wowing fellow riders by twirling a rope and lasso.

He took up floreo de reata (trick roping) about five years ago. His father, José, has been teaching him.

Raúl González holds his grandson, Nicolás Espinoza González during the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage at Three Rocks on July 30, 2023.

So, what does he want to become in the future?

“Ride horses,” Jiménez responded without hesitation.

That would be OK with José Jiménez, a 38-year-old machinist who is awaiting his first grandchild.

“I like the culture. I bring my kids. They were born on this ride,” said José. “I like showing my kids the culture of Mexican history and American history.”

Leticia Fernández dances during the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage at the Half Way Store on July 30, 2023.

He wants his three children, including Junior, to experience the horse culture he first tasted 20 years ago.

“It’s important for me because it teaches my kids a lot of structure, discipline and responsibility,” said José. “My kids don’t play video games. They do roping. They clean the stalls.”

He was 17 years old when he got his first horse, in an effort to continue the tradition handed down by his father and grandfather who are from Guanajuato, México.

José jumped at the chance to take part in the horse pilgrimage, now in its 45th reincarnation, about five years ago. Naturally, he got his children involved as well.

A vendor displays his products atop his car hood at the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage at Three Rocks on July 30, 2023.

Six years ago, he got into breeding horses.

“Owning one horse, to me, is not expensive. Owning up to two horses is not expensive,” said José. “Once you get into breeding and stuff like that, it gets a little expensive.”

Music has been a must for riders

The horse ride was begun in 1978 to bring attention to the plight of field laborers who lived in trailer homes without electricity or running water. Since then, the event has promoted immigrant rights, social equity and other issues.

The constants are the horses, the Orozco clan (the late Julián Orozco was among the original riders), and the music.

Rogelio Fernández sings at the Half-Way Store during the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage on July 30, 2023.

Riders enjoyed musical entertainment by Benancio Esparza and his group (the band leader is the brother of Bronco frontman José Guadalupe Esparza) at the Half Way Store just south of Three Rocks.

When the riders returned to Three Rocks, Banda La Talpeña de José Soleno pumped up rancheras and corridos from atop a flatbed trailer.

Some riders showed off their horses’ dancing ability to the music.

A group of riders make their way north to Three Rocks during the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage on July 30, 2023. In the background are the Three Rocks on the Mountain Range.

The pandemic did not halt the horse ride.

The ride is traditionally held the last full weekend in July.

Junior Jiménez, 10, of Madera, performs rope tricks during the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage at Three Rocks on July 30, 2023.

Horse riders are on their own, according to this sign at the 45th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage at Three Rocks on July 30, 2023.