Young ties Division I record with 22 assists in Oklahoma win

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Trae Young has become known for his scoring during his brief career with No. 17 Oklahoma. It was his record-tying passing that made the biggest difference for the Sooners on Tuesday night against Northwestern State.

The freshman guard had 26 points and tied an NCAA Division I record with 22 assists as Oklahoma rolled 105-68 in the Sooners' first game since moving into the Top 25.

Brady Manek added 22 points and Kameron McGusty had 15 for Oklahoma (9-1). The Sooners have won seven straight games - including an upset of then-No. 3 Wichita State on Saturday - and have scored 90 or more points seven times this season.

Young's 22 assists tied the major college record set by Tony Fairley of Charleston Southern vs. Armstrong in 1987 and matched by Southern's Avery Johnson against Texas Southern in 1988 and Syracuse's Sherman Douglas against Providence in 1989.

Young also broke the former Big 12 record of 18, set by Oklahoma's Michael Johnson vs. North Texas in 1997, and matched by Oklahoma State's Doug Gottlieb vs. Florida Atlantic in 1998.

''I give a lot of credit to my teammates,'' Young said. ''I wouldn't be able to make an assist without my teammates knocking it down. They did a tremendous job making shots. But I mean that's a big accomplishment, because not only is it an individual award . I feel like it's a team thing, so that's big for me more than anything else.''

Thirteen of Young's assists came in the first half, breaking the Big 12 record for assists in a half formerly held by Baylor's Pierre Jackson (2013), Gottlieb (1999) and Johnson (1997). Young also broke Oklahoma's single-game assist mark, held by Johnson and Jan Pannell, who had 18 vs. Oklahoma City on Jan. 12, 1983.

''Obviously what Trae did tonight was exceptional, off the charts,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''He said in the locker room afterward that a lot of guys made a lot of shots for me. He made a lot of good plays for a lot of guys as well. It was good to see guys moving the ball.''