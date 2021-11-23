Young teachers could get hired ‘on the spot’ at Fort Worth school district job fair

The Fort Worth school district is hosting an in-person teacher hiring fair aimed at recent and upcoming college graduates Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Teaching and Learning Center.

Candidates will be offered letters of intent on the spot, according to a district press release.

Prospective teachers will meet with campus principals and learn about individual schools, the district’s monetary incentives, health insurance and more, according to the release.

District officials are urging recent college graduates or upcoming fall and spring graduates to attend.

Hiring more teachers and staff has been a priority for the district, but North Texas is one of the most competitive markets for teachers, and the U.S. is amid a nationwide shortage of educators.

The district is hoping to lure in teachers with their $58,000 starting salary and more than $11,000 of potential incentives through a signing bonus and annual stipends.

Although walk-ins are welcome, attendees are encouraged to register before Nov. 30 so the district can provide principals with a list of potential job candidates. Attendees can register online.

The Teaching and Learning Center is located at 1050 Bridgewood Drive.