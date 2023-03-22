Young Sheldon star shares season 6 update on Instagram

Channel 4

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord has shared an update on season 6 of the show, confirming they have finished filming.

The Big Bang Theory prequel is currently in the middle of its sixth run, and in an Instagram post, the actress – who plays Sheldon Cooper's younger twin sister Missy on the series – confirmed that season 7 will start production this summer.

"That’s a wrap on season 6 even after all this time I can’t believe I get to be a part of this incredible show surrounded by the most loving and supportive cast and crew!" she captioned a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. "See you this summer for season 7!"

The update comes after executive producer Steve Holland hinted that the seventh season could be the final outing for the spin-off.

"We’ve certainly started to talk about it," he told TVLine. "When you’re in the middle of a season, it’s such a grind that we haven’t had too many in-depth conversations. But now, as we’re getting to the end [of season 6], we’ve started to talk about it more.

"There are certainly [plot points] we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different. It’s not my decision to make."

Holland added: "I don’t think we’ll know for a while, but I don’t think it will affect the first half of [season 7]. I think it will play out the same either way.

"But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is, or is not, the final season."

Young Sheldon airs on CBS in the US, and is also shown in the UK on E4. You can buy The Big Bang Theory complete boxset now on DVD and Blu-ray.

