Young Sheldon Spinoff Centered on Georgie and Mandy in Development at CBS

CBS is looking to expand the Big Bang Theory universe once more — this time with a Young Sheldon spinoff centered on new parents Georgie and Mandy.

The prospective offshoot, which is nearing a direct-to-series order at CBS, would star Montana Jordan as Sheldon’s older brother and Emily Osment as his bride-to-be, and pick up where Young Sheldon leaves off following the conclusion of its seventh and final season (premiering Thursday, Feb. 15).

More from TVLine

Unlike Young Sheldon, which pivoted to a single-camera format, the Georgie and Mandy spinoff is being prepped as a multi-camera sitcom, shot in front of a live studio audience — just like Big Bang.

Also of note: This spinoff is separate from the planned Big Bang Theory spinoff in development at Max — which, as of November, was still in the “prenatal” stage according to TBBT co-creator Chuck Lorre.

Per Deadline, deals are still being hashed out with Jordan and Osment, but CBS and Warner Bros. are aiming to secure a 13-episode freshman run for the 2024-25 TV season — meaning the spinoff would premiere within months of Young Sheldon‘s May 16 series finale.

No word yet if other Young Sheldon characters will appear.

Assuming Young Sheldon‘s narrative keeps at a steady pace, Sheldon will turn 14 in Season 7 — the age at which, per Big Bang’s previously established timeline, the future Nobel Prize winner moves from Medford, Texas, to Pasadena, Calif., to begin his graduate studies at the California Institute of Technology.

That same year, Georgie — who recently put a ring on Mandy’s finger — marries for the first time, and family patriarch George meets his maker, setting up Young Sheldon for a bittersweet sendoff not unlike early ’90s classic The Wonder Years. But time will tell if the spinoff remains true to canon. As Holland previously warned TVLine, “just because [something happened on Big Bang] doesn’t mean it’s a story [our narrator] has to tell.”

Story continues

Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs on Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Every Big Bang Theory Cameo, Easter Egg and Future Reveal

View List

Best of TVLine