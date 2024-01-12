‘Young Sheldon’ Spin-Off in the Works at CBS

As “Young Sheldon” closes out its seven-season run this spring, a new spin-off of the Chuck Lorre show is near series order at CBS, TheWrap has learned.

Warner Bros. TV and CBS are in talks for a new series surrounding new parents Georgie and Mandy, written by Lorre and “Young Sheldon” executive producers Steve Holland and Steven Molaro. CBS and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment.

More to come …

