Young Sheldon’s Georgie and Mandy Spinoff: Everything We Know About the Cast, Plot, Premiere Date and More

Young Sheldon may be coming to an end, but Georgie Cooper’s journey has only just begun.

CBS has handed a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled spinoff focused on Sheldon’s older brother and bride-to-be Mandy, which will pick up where Young Sheldon leaves off with its series finale (airing Thursday, May 16).

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement on March 5. “[Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland] have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana [Jordan] and Emily [Osment]. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

Shortly after the news broke, Jordan weighed in on Instagram, writing: “Thank y’all for the support of Young Sheldon. I hope to deliver just what y’all are looking for in this new adventure!” Added Osment: “So thrilled to finally be able to celebrate this wonderful news I share with the best fake husband a girl could ask for…. Huge thank you to our Steves and our Chuck for putting their faith in us as well as my whole team for working tirelessly to make my everlasting multi-cam dreams come true. Stick around y’all, the story continues.”

Read on to get the latest news on the Young Sheldon spinoff — including intel on casting, plot and an anticipated premiere date — and be sure to bookmark this page for frequent updates.

What will the Young Sheldon spinoff be about?

The Young Sheldon spinoff follows “Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage,” according to the official logline.

A title and episode count have not yet been disclosed as of press time.

Who is returning for the Young Sheldon spinoff?

The Young Sheldon spinoff will star Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McCallister. No further casting has been announced at this time.

Who is not returning for the Young Sheldon spinoff?

It has not yet been announced whether any other Coopers will appear in the Georgie-and-Mandy spinoff — though Raegan Revord, who plays Georgie’s younger sister Missy, has indicated that she’s ready to move on.

“I’ve spent half of my life here, so I’m kind of ready to see what’s next, but I am so insanely happy for Montana,” she recently told TV Insider. “He is so talented and amazing. And I’m so happy for Emily. They’re amazing actors and they’re just going to kill it.”

Who is writing the Young Sheldon spinoff?

The Young Sheldon spinoff is being penned by Young Sheldon co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, and fellow Big Bang Theory veteran (and current Young Sheldon showrunner) Steve Holland.

“From The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” they said in a statement. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Will the Georgie-and-Mandy spinoff look and feel like Young Sheldon?

Unlike Young Sheldon, which pivoted to a single-camera format, the Georgie-and-Mandy spinoff will revert to multi-cam and shoot in front of a live, studio audience — just like Big Bang Theory.

Does the Young Sheldon spinoff have a release date?

An episode count and release date for Season 1 have not yet been confirmed, but the series is set to premiere during the 2024-25 TV season.

