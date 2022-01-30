Young has 36 points, Hawks beat Lakers for 7th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks earned their seventh straight win by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-121 on Sunday.

Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points.

Malik Monk led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers’ third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James.

James was not with the team due to continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment.

The Hawks matched their longest win streak of the season by charging back after trailing 101-91 entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis, returning after missing one game with a sore right wrist, had 27 points for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook added 20 points.

BULLS 130, TRAIL BLAZERS 116

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and Chicago overcame a slow to start to beat Portland.

Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.

C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21.

CLIPPERS 115, HORNETS 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, helping Los Angeles beat Charlotte.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16 points for the Clippers. They improved to 4-3 on an eight-game trip.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and no turnovers for Charlotte. Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

