Young scores 21 to power Oregon past Colorado 66-51

  • Oregon center Franck Kepnang, right, celebrates with guard De'Vion Harmon after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Oregon center Franck Kepnang, right, celebrates with guard De'Vion Harmon after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oregon guard Jacob Young, front, celebrates with center Nate Bittle as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Oregon guard Jacob Young, front, celebrates with center Nate Bittle as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, right, drives on Oregon guard Will Richardson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, right, drives on Oregon guard Will Richardson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oregon head coach Dana Altman, front, looks on as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Oregon head coach Dana Altman, front, looks on as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado forward Jabari Walker, left, drives past Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado forward Jabari Walker, left, drives past Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado forward Evan Battey, center, recovers a loose ball while landing on Oregon guard Jacob Young, left, as center Franck Kepnang reaches for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado forward Evan Battey, center, recovers a loose ball while landing on Oregon guard Jacob Young, left, as center Franck Kepnang reaches for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oregon head coach Dana Altman directs his team against Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Oregon head coach Dana Altman directs his team against Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Jacob Young tossed in 21 points and Oregon beat Colorado on the road for the first time, 66-51, on Thursday night.

Young knocked down 8 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference), who came in 0-10 all-time on the Buffaloes' home floor. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored nine with nine rebounds.

Colorado (13-9, 5-7) led 34-29 after a layup by Nique Clifford with 2:24 remaining in the first half, but Young scored all seven points in a 7-1 run by Oregon and his 3-pointer with a second left sent the Ducks to intermission with a 36-35 lead.

Oregon's De'vion Harmon sank a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring and it was all Ducks from there. Guerrier and Richardson had back-to-back buckets as Oregon pulled away from a 40-all tie, outscoring Colorado 26-11 over the final 17:14.

Keeshawn Barthelemy topped the Buffaloes with 16 points. Jabari Walker finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his Pac-12 leading 10th double-double of the season. Evan Battey scored 10. Colorado has lost five of its last six games.

Oregon has won 8 of 9 with its last loss coming to Colorado 82-78 on Jan. 25 in Eugene, Oregon. Prior to this season the home team had won 13 straight in a series the Buffs lead 14-11.

Oregon travels to play Utah on Saturday. Colorado will host Oregon State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

