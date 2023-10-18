Young Royals' Simon and Wilhelm flirt in first look at season 3

Netflix

Young Royals season 3 picks up where we left off with Simon Eriksson and Prince Wilhelm.

In a teaser clip for Netflix's Swedish teen drama, which returns for its third outing next year, a dreamy-eyed Wilhelm softly approaches his lover and is greeted with the words: "I can't believe that you are here..."

"Me neither," he answers, as Simon counters: "I just wish it wasn't for this reason".

"No, this isn't how I dreamed for it to be," says the Crown Prince, before flirtatiously suggesting that he can show Simon what his dream really was.

This comes after Simon actor Omar Rudberg took part in Digital Spy's Rainbow Crew interview series following the conclusion of season 2.

Asked about his and co-star Edvin Ryding's many intimate scenes together, he explained: "I feel really safe when I work with Edvin, and when I hang out with Edvin, because I know what I have with him. I know what kind of relationship we have.

"He feels the same way as I do. We just know that we've got each other's back. We're close friends. We feel safe working together. And that was something we had to learn, also, in season one. We didn't really know each other."

He went on to elaborate: "I feel like we have even more chemistry today. In front of the camera, when we play Simon and Wilhelm, we feel safe enough, so we can do it even more. We can go deeper, and not be afraid or feel awkward or uncomfortable.

The only thing, though, is that after a whole year of hanging out together as friends – then we're going to meet up and start kissing and touching and lying in bed without a shirt on or whatever – it becomes weird.

"We're like, 'Wait, what?' And then we just start laughing. We cannot take each other seriously. We can't look at each other in the eyes. It's just a funny and weird situation at the same time. But it's great. It has its charm."

Young Royals seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

