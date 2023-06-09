‘Young Rock’ and ‘Grand Crew’ Canceled at NBC

“Young Rock” and “Grand Crew” have both been canceled at NBC.

Based on the life of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, “Young Rock” followed Dwayne as he rose from childhood to a wrestling career to Hollywood stardom. Johnson starred as himself alongside Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Adrian Groulx as 10 to 14-year-old Dwayne aka Dewey, Bradley Constant as 15 to 17-year-old Dwayne, Uli Latukefu as 18 to 26-year-old, Fasitua Amosa as Sika Anoa’i, John Tui as Afa Anoa’i and Matthew Willig as André the Giant.

“Young Rock” premiered in February of 2021 and concluded its third season in February of this year. The series was co-created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, who executive produced alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz. Universal Television served as the studio in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

“Grand Crew” was a hangout comedy following a Black friend group in their 30s navigating the ups and downs of life and love, unpacking it all at their favorite Los Angeles wine bar. The cast included Nicole Byer as Nicky Koles, Echo Kellum as Nicky’s brother Noah Koles, Carl Tart as Sherm Jones, Justin Cunningham as Wyatt Fields and Grasie Mercedes as Fay, with Maya Lynne Robinson recurring as Wyatt’s wife Kristen Fields.

The series premiered in December 2021, with its Season 2 finale airing in April. Executive producers included creator and showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson alongisde Dan Goor. Universal Television, where Jacskson is under an overall deal, was the studio.

NBC has yet to make a renewal or cancellation decision regarding “American Auto,” which has been on the air for two seasons.

