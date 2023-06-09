Young Rock and Grand Crew Both Cancelled at NBC

NBC has taken the axe to two of its veteran comedies: Young Rock and Grand Crew have both been cancelled, TVLine has learned. “No decision has been made” on the fate of American Auto, however, the network notes.

Young Rock, which ran for three seasons, followed the life and career of wrestling-turned-movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson across several decades, including his humble beginnings as a headstrong kid nicknamed “Dewey,” his college years playing football and the early days of his professional wrestling career. Additionally, Johnson played a fictional version of himself who ran for president in the 2032 election. Season 3 wrapped up in February with ratings that ranked No. 4 among NBC’s five sitcoms in total viewers (besting only Grand Crew) but No. 2 in the demo (trailing only Night Court).

Grand Crew, which aired for two seasons, starred Echo Kellum (Arrow), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us), Aaron Jennings (The Magicians) and Carl Tart (The Good Place) as a quintet of Black friends who were looking for a new place to hang out and ended up at a local wine bar. Season 2 finished airing in April, drawing the smallest average audience of any NBC program (1.3 million total viewers) and tying with College Bowl and Dateline Mystery for the lowest demo rating (0.2).

The network announced the cancellations along with the series order of a new comedy titled St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman. The comedy from Superstore veteran Justin Spitzer is “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” per the official description.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Young Rock and Grand Crew? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

