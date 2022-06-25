The Young and the Restless Star Mishael Morgan Makes History at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Mishael Morgan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Mishael Morgan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Mishael Morgan is celebrating her historic win at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Young and the Restless star, 35, won Best Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama: Actress at the 49th annual ceremony on Friday night, making her the first Black actress to win an Emmy in the lead acting category.

Morgan, who portrays Amanda Sinclair and previously played Hilary Curtis on the long-running CBS soap opera, received a standing ovation upon winning the coveted award, and opened up about her upbringing during her acceptance speech, according to Deadline.

RELATED: 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: Find Out Who Won!

"I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I'm now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do," she began. "Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued: "I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation."

RELATED: Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet

"We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Eric Braeden Reflects on 41 Years on The Young and the Restless — and Whether or Not He'll Retire Soon

The historic win comes just months after she suffered an unthinkable tragedy.

In late March, the actress shared that her husband Navid Ali's brother Nazir, along with his wife Raven O'Dea and their three children, all died in a house fire in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

"On Monday morning my husband's only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire," Morgan tweeted in part at the time. "I am still in absolute disbelief."

Raven O'Dea's father, Louie Felipa, said the fire grew out of control due in part to the fact that there were no working fire alarms in the home in an interview with Global News.

