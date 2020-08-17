‘Young and the Restless’ Star Michelle Stafford Lists Cute Spanish Bungalow

Veteran soap story star Michelle Stafford, a two-time Emmy winner with more than 1,700 appearances in the iconic daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” under her professional belt, has put a not-quite-$950,000 price tag on an apartment-sized 1920s Spanish bungalow on the convenient border between Hollywood and the upscale Larchmont Village neighborhood. While she purchased the property more than 20 years ago for about $225,000, it’s unlikely the mother of two occupied the pint-sized bungalow, at least in recent years. Indeed, online listings show the cute cottage was available as a rental in early 2019, first at $5,300 per month and later at $4800 per month, and tax records show Stafford has owned a larger, more family-sized Monterey Colonial-style home in nearby Glendale that she scooped up in 2012 for just over $925,000.

Just a handful of blocks to both the Larchmont Village and Vine Street shopping and dining districts, the slightly more than 930-square-foot abode contains two bedrooms and one renovated bathroom with marble floor tiles. The postage stamp-sized lot, just 2,300 square feet, means landscaping efforts and expenses are minimal.

Set into an itty-bitty porch beneath a vine-draped roof, a turquoise, storybook-worthy arched front door opens efficiently directly into a cozily proportioned living room dominated by a giant and whitewashed, raised-hearth arched fireplace. French doors lead to an unquestionably petite but charming and entirely private, stone-paved courtyard for outdoor dining and lounging, not to mention birthday-suit sunbathing. Open to the living room over an L-shaped counter, the kitchen is updated, if not especially high-end, and somewhat unusually configured with a dishwasher installed under a wall oven that is itself below a can’t-be-easy-to-reach microwave oven.

Nipped behind the kitchen, where it easily works as a home office or dining room, the smaller bedroom achieves modest airiness thanks to multiple windows and a vaulted and beamed ceiling, while the larger main bedroom is bathed in natural light thanks to a large, industrial-style skylight. French doors connect to bigger bedroom to the courtyard terrace.

Listings held by Christine Agopian at The Agency show that in addition to the main patio, there are two more patios, plus a single-car garage.

Along with her three stints over 25+ years as Phyllis Summers on “Y&R,” Stafford has also appeared in more than 400 episodes of “General Hospital,” co-created, wrote, produced and starred in the short-lived semi-autobiographical web series “The Stafford Project,” hosted a couple dozen podcasts about life as a “single mother actress chick in Hollywood,” and, in 2016, created the animal- and cruelty-free skincare line Skin Nation.

