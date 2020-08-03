The Young and the Restless Is Returning with New Episodes This Month

CBS

The Young and the Restless fans, mark your calendars.

The hit daytime drama will return with new episodes on Aug. 10, CBS announced Monday.

Production on the beloved soap was halted in March amid an industrywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deadline. Vintage reruns have been airing since April, and taping resumed in mid-July.

The new episodes will find Victor and Nikki's family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby's rivalry heating up, and Sharon's family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.

Read full episode breakdowns below.

Aug. 10: Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine's dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests' memories of the recent past.

Aug. 11: Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway). This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Aug. 12: Victor (Eric Braeden, who recently celebrated 40 years on the soap) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman), Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Aug. 13: Jack's (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam (Mark Grossman) searches for clues to prove he didn't commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

Aug. 14: Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family's checkered past.

The Young and the Restless premiered in 1973 and has been the no. 1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years. In January, the show was renewed for four more seasons through 2024, taking it beyond its 50th anniversary.

The Young and the Restless returns Aug. 10 on CBS.