‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast.

It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays starting at 12:30 PM PT, and can be accessed from any podcast streaming platform.

The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio that captivated at-home audiences back in the day. Now fans can visit Genoa City from anywhere, anytime.

CBS’ longest-running daytime drama will also celebrate its anniversary with return appearances of fan favorites throughout the season.

The Young and the Restless has been the most-watched daytime drama for 35 consecutive years. It airs weekdays on CBS and also streams on Paramount+ and is from the Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony. It is executive produced by Anthony Morina while the co-executive producer and head writer is Josh Griffith.

