The Young and the Restless' Brett Hadley Dead at 92: 'He Will be Very Missed'

Brett Hadley appeared as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on the legendary soap opera from 1980 to 1990

M. Brinton/CBS/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Brett Hadley has died at age 92.

The man who played Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless died on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his friend Mary Ann Halpin. Her post memorialized the life of her good friend as she reflected on the adventures they had in their youth.

“He has been my friend since I was 19 [y]ears old. We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and giggled,” she wrote, later adding, “I will miss his playful and deep conversation, his funny flirty giggle and twinkling eyes. He took his last bow and gracefully left us yesterday. Thank you to my dear sweet soul sister Darcy Lee Caplan for midwifing him out.”

Hadley's friend of 30 years, Darcy Lee, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Wednesday of sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. “He was a wonderful, sweet and kind man,” she said.

Hadley’s role as Williams ran from 1980 to 1990, with additional appearances on the series between 1998 and 1999. During the hiatus, his character was considered “missing,” and the show’s plot involved grief from his onscreen loved ones.

Kate Linder, one of Hadley’s Y&R costars, shared an emotional reaction to the news with PEOPLE exclusively.

"My heart and thoughts are with Brett's family and friends," she said. "There will never be another Carl Williams. I so enjoyed watching him work. He was a consummate professional and always prepared."

Lauralee Bell also exclusively told PEOPLE about what a "special person" Hadley was.

"Always smiling and so grateful at work. He pulled at your heartstrings on camera as the chief of police who loved his work but loved his family more," she continued. "Brett and Doug Davidson had one of my favorite scenes of all time on Y&R when Paul went undercover as a bad guy without telling him to help his dad solve a case. Then he finally came clean to his dad saying 'I did it for you, dad. I love you.' Not only were the two actors in tears, but so was every person watching.'"

Some of Hadley’s Y&R costars also shared tributes for the late actor with Soap Opera Digest, who was the first to report the news of his death.

“The passing of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set,” said Beth Maitland. “He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and was always happy to be on the stage. His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life. Rest well, old friend. You will be missed.”

CBS via Getty Images

Jess Walton added, “I was so sorry to hear of Brett Hadley’s passing. Although I did not share many scenes with him, I always found him to be a very kind and generous man. It’s always sad to lose one of our beloved castmates and he will be very missed.”

Tracey E. Bregman, meanwhile, remembered the magic made between Hadley and Doug Davidson. “Brett had the best sense of humor ever and he and Doug were a lethal pair to attempt to do a scene with. He was a wonderful actor and a great part of Young and Restless in those years. He will be very missed,” Bregman shared.

Along with Y&R, Hadley was known for other television appearances, including on Room 222, The F.B.I., Ironside, Lucas Tanner, The Waltons, Kojak and Marcus Welby, M.D. His last onscreen appearance was in the 2015 comedy short Dreamcatchers. As for his work in film, he appeared in The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady and Next of Kin.



