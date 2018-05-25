Young Rascal aims to spring surprise for Derby sponsors

Improving Young Rascal drops strong Derby hint following his victory in the Chester Vase

Michael O’Leary finally won the Cheltenham Festival race he sponsors at the 13th attempt this year, Bernard Kantor is hoping for first time lucky at the Derby, writes James Toney.

Kantor is co-founder of Investec, growing it from a small-time leasing company in his native South Africa to one of the world’s leading asset management companies, with £200 billion in assets.

And this eye for a smart investment is underlined by his horse Young Rascal, who heads to Epsom as a lively contender for the world’s greatest flat race.

The horse powered to victory in the Chester Vase, with a gutsy performance in only his third outing, stepping up from maiden company in attention-grabbing style.

And last year long-shot Wings of Eagles finished second in the same race and converted that to a victory a few weeks later.

Aidan O’Brien could have six runners in the Derby with 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior the evens favourite to claim the second leg of the triple crown.

But Young Rascal trainer William Haggas – who won the Derby in 1996 with Shaamit – is cautiously optimistic that he could have their match.

His charge took a spin around Epsom’s undulating track at the Breakfast with the Stars preview morning and clearly enjoyed the unique rollercoaster and pitching camber of the Surrey’s Downs course.

“It is Bernard’s company’s race and he’s such a passionate fan of racing that we’ve always tried to get him a horse for the Derby – and now we have,” said Haggas.

“Bernard has been a good friend of mine for a long time and I couldn’t be happier to give him this experience. I’ve trained for him for 22 years and to be able to produce a horse in top shape for Derby day would be something very special for us all.

“I really like Young Rascal and think he’s going to run a good race. He surprised me at Newbury with how easily he won and stepped forwards again at Chester. He is making great strides at home and we couldn’t be happier.”

Story Continues

O’Brien is looking to win flat racing’s £1.5m showpiece for the fifth time in seven years – and the seventh time in total.

Haggas’s comparatively boutique training operation at Somerville Lodge stables in Newmarket is no stranger to success either, though hardly on the same level.

After winning the Derby with Shaamit he waited another 16 years before having another runner in an Epsom classic, Dancing Rain winning the 2011 Oaks to leave him with an enviable two from two strike rate.

“Aidan’s achievements are remarkable,” he said. “He runs the show completely and done a brilliant job. He just delivers year after year, is very hard to beat and is feared wherever he goes.

“Everyone in the country was impressed by Saxon Warrior in the Guineas. He’s an obvious horse but you can never be frightened of one. Nobody saw Wings Of Eagles coming last year, did they?”

Meanwhile, Frankie Dettori also has his eyes on a fairytale after his surprise booking for Dermot Weld-trained and Aga Khan-owned colt Hazapour, the winner of the Derrinstown Stakes, the premier Derby trial in Ireland.

Golden Horn’s triumph at Epsom in 2016, Frankie Dettori’s second win in flat racing’s most storied race

Dettori may have expected to ride John Gosden’s highly-fancied Roaring Lion but he’ll be saddled by Oisin Murphy, the main rider for owner Sheikh Fahad.

And that allowed Weld to swap in two-time Derby winner Dettori for Declan McDonogh, who rode Hazapour to his victory at Leopardstown.

Hazapour is from the same family as Harzand, who won the race two years ago for Weld, who is currently without stable jockey Pat Smullen, who has taken time off after being diagnosed with a tumour.

“It’s a great honour to ride for the Aga Khan,” said Dettori. “He is steeped in history with the race and has so many good memories. It is a great honour to wear his colours.”