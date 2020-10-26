Young and progressive voters aren’t just ‘settling for Biden’ anymore; they’re going all in

At first glance, it looks like a typical Joe Biden campaign sign.

But written in lettering that mimics Biden’s actual campaign logo is a phrase that has become a movement: Settle for Biden.

The former vice president, who ran in the Democratic primary on a centrist platform, was not the first, or even second, choice for many young and progressive voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who garnered a large following after his 2016 presidential run, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren carried that mantle.

But after Warren and Sanders left the campaign in March, it became clear to 19-year-old Samuel Weinberg he needed to do something to drum up support for a candidate he wasn’t initially thrilled to back.

“We're saying that you don't have to be head over heels in love with a candidate in order to vote for them,” said Weinberg, founder and executive director of the Settle for Biden organization. “You really just have to right now choose the better of the two options, and we think that Joe Biden is a very good option given the circumstances.”

Weinberg was struck when he first heard a hint of that message from an unlikely source: Dr. Jill Biden.

In a message to skeptical primary voters in August 2019 in New Hampshire, the former second lady said that “maybe you have to swallow a little bit” to vote for her husband, but he is the candidate who can beat President Donald Trump. The comments resulted in some headlines stating Jill Biden was asking voters to "settle" for her husband.

“At the time, I thought that was a really strange form of messaging,” Weinberg said. “But really once Biden clinched the nomination, I thought that might be a good way to get some of these disaffected progressives to get behind him.”

The general election is a week away, and groups such as Settle for Biden hope to be the push that gets young voters and progressives to the polls.

Youth turnout jumps from 2014 to 2018 midterms

Over the past several months, young and progressive voters have used social media to campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic and persuade skeptical voters to support Biden. And Settle for Biden has gone from just an organization to a movement for many members of those key voting blocs.

There was high turnout among young voters for the 2018 midterm elections, which prompted experts to pontificate that young voters would turn out en masse in the 2020 Democratic primaries. However, that voting bloc still trailed older voters in turnout throughout the primaries because of a combination of complications. Some states implemented new laws that made it harder for students to vote, the coronavirus pandemic sent many students home from college, adding an additional hurdle to voting, and some were just still disheartened from the 2016 election.

Abby Kiesa, director of impact at the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University, said that the push online from young people to become more politically active is likely a result of the “extraordinary nature of this election,” and that “different stakeholders, including youth groups on social media,” are reaching out to young people to distribute information on how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot either in person or through vote-by-mail.

She noted organizations are using social media to engage young voters who might not typically be reached by traditional campaigns. Political organizations focus mostly on college students, but that is only a portion of young voters, Kiesa said.

“Reaching out to young people on social media and other digital platforms is an opportunity to reach a broader, more diverse group of young people than I think some campaigns are doing,” she said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 36% of citizens ages 18 to 29 reported voting during the 2018 midterms, which is up from the 20% in 2014. Turnout among young voters during the midterms could mean an unprecedented number of young voters on Nov. 3.

“This is a profoundly different presidential election because that's never been the case,” she said.

