Young people want student debt relief. But not all want it totally canceled, poll finds

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Young people want student loan debt relief but they may not want it eradicated altogether, researchers found in a recent Harvard University poll.

A total of 2,024 18-to-29-year-olds were surveyed; of them, 85% said they favor some form of government action on student loan debt, but only 38% favor total debt cancellation.

The poll was done as part of the Harvard Public Opinion Project to look at how young Americans feel about politics, voting and public service. It's one of two the university does per year – one in the fall and one in the spring – said John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.

This is only the organization's second time asking people if they support government response regarding student loan debt, said Della Volpe, who served as a public opinion consultant during President Joe Biden's campaign.

Still, there are limits to how much the public can read into the result, he said, noting that it's a nuanced topic and the polling industry hasn't handled complex topics well in the past.

Loan forgiveness: Do you have student debt? Here are ways to get loan forgiveness under new federal rules

Biden on student loan debt: Millions closer to student debt forgiveness under new Biden administration changes

Supporters of The Debt Collective walk past the U.S. Department of Education to demand full student debt cancellation on April 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Supporters of The Debt Collective walk past the U.S. Department of Education to demand full student debt cancellation on April 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.

However, during some Institute-organized focus groups, Della Volpe said, young people really seem to care about fairness in finding solutions to student loan debt.

For example, some focus group participants ask whether a person making hefty wageson Wall Street should have their debts washed clean, or whether relief should only be given to those in dire need.

"What's fair?" Della Volpe asked. "Perhaps (relief for) public servants of some kind and other kinds of lower wage workers. Then there's conversations about those who never attend college because of concerns about taking on debt."

The institute's most recent poll also found that 48% of young Americans think going to college is worth the time and money (18% of those respondents strongly agreed it is), 26% disagreed and 24% chose a neutral position.

Discussions about the cost of college and debt need to be more focused, said Jorge Burmicky, an assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at Howard University.

"Someone who's pursuing a graduate professional degree, by nature of the degree, will have to take on more debt to be able to pursue that degree," Burmicky said. "Someone who's going into medical school or law school, naturally, will have to take on more loans to be able to to attend."

He also said borrowers who are Latinx – of Latin American origin or descent – or Black are "disproportionately overrepresented when it comes to student debt borrowing or student debt in general."

"People are hurt by student loans very differently and some are more likely to pay it back than others, depending on your field, depending on your background," Burmicky said.

Other Harvard Youth Poll findings

Among Democrats likely to vote in November:

  • 43% favor canceling student loan debt for everyone

  • 29% favor canceling student loan debt for only those most in need

  • 19% favor not canceling debt, but helping with repayment options

  • 4% favor not changing the current policy

Among Republicans likely to vote in November:

  • 13% favor canceling student loan debt for everyone

  • 11% favor canceling student loan debt for only those most in need

  • 39% favor not canceling debt, but helping with repayment options

  • 36% favor not changing the current policy

Among independents likely to vote in November:

  • 38% favor canceling student loan debt for everyone

  • 18% favor canceling student loan debt for only those most in need

  • 30% favor not canceling debt, but helping with repayment options

  • 14% favor not changing the current policy

When asked about President Biden specifically, 70% of young Democrats approve of his job performance, while 33% of independents and 11% of Republicans approve.

Of those who don't approve of President Biden's job performance, 36% noted ineffectiveness, while 14% said he hasn't followed through on his campaign promises and 10% said Biden he doesn't share their values.

More than one-third, 36%, of young Americans surveyed said they will “definitely” vote. That compares to 37% in 2018.

"There's usually a strong correlation between dissatisfaction with Washington and likelihood to vote," Della Volpe said. "We need to watch that carefully between now and November because it could change."

Many young Americans feel 'under attack'

The poll also included questions about mental health, finding that more than half (52%) reported feelings of depression or hopelessness; and 24% report thoughts of self-harm.

Results also showed that 59% of young Black Americans, 43% of young Asian Americans and 37% of young Hispanic Americans feel “under attack” “a lot” in America, while nearly half of LGBTQ youth feel under attack “a lot.”

Despite the nation's divided politics, Della Volpe is "cautiously optimistic" that young Americans can work toward improvements and change.

"This conversation and understanding the depth of mental health crisis, and specifically some of the tolls it's taking on our most vulnerable populations, those are two big things for me," he said.

Saleen Martin, sdmartin@usatoday.com, Twitter: @Saleen_Martin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Student loan debt relief supported by young people, Harvard poll finds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Orange County gang bosses among 31 charged in murder, racketeering case, feds say

    Three suspected bosses of Mexican Mafia gangs in Orange County and 28 associates have been charged in a federal murder and drug racketeering case.

  • Twitter will put Elon Musk’s free speech absolutism to the test

    Would throttling back content moderation policies create more room for free expression or open the flood gates for hate speech and abuse?

  • Pattern of 'racial discrimination' found in Minneapolis policing, study says

    An inquiry prompted by the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a white police officer found a pattern of unlawful, "discriminatory policing" in Minneapolis and little accountability for offenders, a state report released on Wednesday said. The investigation by Minnesota's Department of Human Rights concluded that city officials had allowed the city's police to persist in practices that violate the state's Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in public services. The discriminatory behavior festered within an organizational culture where officers are inadequately trained, leading them to unnecessarily escalate encounters with the public, the investigation concluded.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi