Give our young people visas if you want to fix the migrant crisis, Albania tells Britain

Charles Hymas
·4 min read
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says targeting Albanians as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems made for 'easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact'
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says targeting Albanians as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems made for 'easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact'

Albania’s prime minister has demanded Britain provide his country’s young with visas if it wants to solve the migrant crisis, as he claimed it was being unfairly blamed.

In a series of strongly worded tweets, Edi Rama told Britain to stop blaming “innocent” Albanians for the crisis in a rebuke to Home Secretary Suella Braveman’s “insane” rhetoric. He said targeting Albanians as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems made for “easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact”.

Some 12,000 Albanians have reached the UK this year after crossing the Channel - a quarter of the total 40,000, with Home Office officials attributing the “exponential rise” to Albanian criminal gangs gaining a foothold in northern France.

However, Mr Rama said Britain should do the same as Germany in 2020 when it was faced with a surge in illegal migration from Albania. It introduced a visa system for skilled workers from the Balkans provided they learned the language first - and toughened controls on those who entered illegally.

“When Germany had a similar problem it tightened its own systems. The UK can and should do the same, not respond with a rhetoric of crime that ends up punishing the innocent,” said Mr Rama.

His comments could cast a shadow over efforts by Mrs Braverman and immigration minister Robert Jenrick to negotiate a new bespoke fast-track route with Albania to return thousands of its migrants from the Balkan state who have crossed the Channel in small boats.

It is understood Mr Jenrick is due to travel to Albania in the next fortnight to meet with Mr Rama who said Albania was “ready to work closer with the UK but facts are crucial. So is mutual respect”.

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, met with Albanian prime minister Edi Rama on Wednesday night to discuss the crisis.

"We agree that we must break the business model of people smugglers who are putting lives at risk. We also discussed energy and regional security," Mr Cleverly tweeted.

It came as the migrant crisis dominated Prime Minister’s Questions for the second week with Rishi Sunak admitting it was a “serious and escalating problem” and that “not enough” asylum claims were being processed.

He faced a Tory backlash over the use of hotels for migrants as MPs and councillors warned services were at “breaking point.” At least four councils have taken legal action to prevent the Home Office block booking hotels for migrants from the “catastrophically overcrowded” Manston processing centre in Kent.

On Wednesday night, Mr Jenrick revealed the Home Office is facing a judicial review over the conditions at the camp which could lead to the release of documents exposing the mishandling of Manston by ministers.

Fourteen largely Conservative councils wrote to Mrs Braverman warning that Kent was at “breaking point” with health, social care services and schools already under “extreme pressure” from surging local demand and the cost-of-living crisis.

The councils covering Kent and Medway said incidents of “far-Right activity” continued to grow at sites housing migrants after the firebomb attack on Border Force’s quayside reception centre for small boat arrivals in Dover. “We are deeply concerned about the potential for a further outbreak of disorder,” they said.

Census figures published on Wednesday showed the number of people in England and Wales born outside the UK has risen to ten million - or one in six for the first time - for the first time. It is up from 7.5 million in the last census in 2011.

Home Office ministers are expected to resist Albania’s call for any special visa agreement, arguing that skilled Albanians can already come to the UK to work under the points-based immigration system.

Ministers are understood to be concerned there are “no real deterrents” to Albanians coming to Britain and even “almost active encouragement” with visa-free travel into the EU on budget airlines.

The UK, with the EU and US, is opposing a plan by the Albanian government to grant legal immunity to any citizen at home or abroad who deposits up to €2 million in non-declared money in the banking system and pays between five and ten per cent tax.

Mr Rama has said that without it, hundreds of thousands of Albanian immigrants who have worked without proper documents could be prejudiced for the sake of a tiny minority who have engaged in crime.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are always working extremely closely with our Albanian partners on a range of issues and are committed to building on our cooperation to date, including on tackling illegal migration.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘Looking into it’: Elon Musk unblocks Twitter of far-right GOP candidate after former Trump lawyer complained

    ‘Thank you Elon Musk for stopping the commie who suspended me a week before the election,’ Mark Finchem says

  • What do Aries, Leos and Libras want? Find the best gift based on their zodiac sign

    Whether fire, air, earth or water, find the best, unique gift for any zodiac sign with our astrology-based guide this holiday season and beyond.

  • Serb Military Downs Drone in South Near Kosovo Border

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbia’s Defense Ministry said the nation’s military “neutralized” an unmanned drone flying above a military facility, carrying out an order issued earlier by President Aleksandar Vucic. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyChief Justice Temporarily

  • Carlisle Auctions Selling a 1957 Chevy That Boasts 620 Horsepower

    It has class and brute strength!

  • UPDATE 4-North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, residents in Japan told to shelter

    North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles on Thursday, including one that triggered an alert for residents in parts of central and northern Japan to seek shelter, the latest in a record year of missile testing by the nuclear-armed North. Despite an initial government warning that a missile had overflown Japan, Tokyo later said that was incorrect. The launches came a day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.

  • Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision by Russia’s aviation authority to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad led him to reinforce Poland's 210-kilometer (130-mile) border with Kaliningrad. “Du

  • U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port

    MUNSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner. Chinese shipping giant Cosco made a bid last year to take a 35% stake in one of logistics firm HHLA's three terminals in Germany's largest port, but the German coalition has been divided over whether to let the deal go ahead. Germany approved a sale of 24.9% of the terminal to Cosco last week, down from the stake originally planned amid objections to the deal from the two junior partners in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition.

  • Coco Gauff should pass on trying to be the next Serena, because that’s impossible

    Coco Gauff is an 18-year-old women’s tennis star who doesn’t need any Serena comparisons

  • Rishi Sunak defends think-tank behind Liz Truss budget disaster

    SNP Deidre Brook asked if Rishi Sunak would join her in condemning “so-called think tanks” that “almost crashed the UK economy weeks ago.”Source: Parliament TV

  • Rishi Sunak: Migrant situation is ‘serious and escalating problem’

    The Prime Minister insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation.

  • Cleverly to warn allies Putin is plunging world’s poorest into further ‘despair’

    James Cleverly is set to stress the need to work together in the face of economic insecurity driven by Moscow’s war on its neighbour.

  • Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed

    A woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family, a crime that shook rural southern Ohio and stymied investigators for over two years, says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV, who could face the death penalty if he is convicted. The slayings stemmed from a childcustodydispute involving another of Angela Wagner's sons and one of the victims, authorities have said.

  • 'Stop discriminating against Albanians', country's PM Edi Rama tells UK government

    The UK has been told to stop blaming Albanians for the migrant crisis by the country's prime minister as senior MPs have raised concerns about the "dire conditions" migrants are being kept in. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the British government needs to stop using Albanian immigrants to "excuse policy failures". Hours after, the chairs of four cross-party parliamentary committees sent a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying they had "deep concerns about the dire conditions" that migrants are being held at the overcrowded Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.

  • Migrant crisis is down to failed policies – not Albanians, says nation’s PM

    Home Secretary Suella Braverman has singled out Albanian asylum seekers after a big increase in the numbers of them crossing the Channel.

  • White House moves to punish Iran at the UN amid calls for response to Mahsa Amini protests

    Washington-Tehran gulf deepens as nuclear negotiations stall and unrest spreads across Iran

  • Protesters interrupt Supreme Court to defend abortion rights: ‘We will restore our freedom to choose’

    Three abortion rights protesters interrupted oral arguments at the US Supreme Court to urge voters to protect abortion access and denounce the high court’s decision to strip a constitutional right to care. The demonstration on 2 November marked the first protest within the courtroom in nearly seven years, and nearly five months after the court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, landmark cases that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. Supreme Court justices were hearing oral arguments in an unrelated case of Bittner v United States on Wednesday when a protester called out to American women voters to “denounce Dobbs” and “remember to vote” in midterm elections.

  • Commentary: ‘Cultural genocide’ is being waged against Fresno’s Armenian community

    A member of the local Armenian population levels the charge against Councilmemger Miguel Arias.

  • Senior MPs pile pressure on Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisis

    Four parliamentary committee chairs have called for clarity on how the Home Office will cut the number of treacherous small boat crossings.

  • WRAPUP 2-Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends its involvement

    Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, reversing a move that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally. Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, announced the reversal after Turkey and the United Nations helped keep Ukrainian grain flowing for several days without a Russian role in inspections.

  • Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

    Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer's iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest. Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague, meaning the men will serve one month. One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head.