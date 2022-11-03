Give our young people visas if you want to fix the migrant crisis, Albania tells Britain

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says targeting Albanians as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems made for 'easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact'

Albania’s prime minister has demanded Britain provide his country’s young with visas if it wants to solve the migrant crisis, as he claimed it was being unfairly blamed.

In a series of strongly worded tweets, Edi Rama told Britain to stop blaming “innocent” Albanians for the crisis in a rebuke to Home Secretary Suella Braveman’s “insane” rhetoric. He said targeting Albanians as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems made for “easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact”.

Some 12,000 Albanians have reached the UK this year after crossing the Channel - a quarter of the total 40,000, with Home Office officials attributing the “exponential rise” to Albanian criminal gangs gaining a foothold in northern France.

However, Mr Rama said Britain should do the same as Germany in 2020 when it was faced with a surge in illegal migration from Albania. It introduced a visa system for skilled workers from the Balkans provided they learned the language first - and toughened controls on those who entered illegally.

“When Germany had a similar problem it tightened its own systems. The UK can and should do the same, not respond with a rhetoric of crime that ends up punishing the innocent,” said Mr Rama.

His comments could cast a shadow over efforts by Mrs Braverman and immigration minister Robert Jenrick to negotiate a new bespoke fast-track route with Albania to return thousands of its migrants from the Balkan state who have crossed the Channel in small boats.

It is understood Mr Jenrick is due to travel to Albania in the next fortnight to meet with Mr Rama who said Albania was “ready to work closer with the UK but facts are crucial. So is mutual respect”.

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, met with Albanian prime minister Edi Rama on Wednesday night to discuss the crisis.

"We agree that we must break the business model of people smugglers who are putting lives at risk. We also discussed energy and regional security," Mr Cleverly tweeted.

It came as the migrant crisis dominated Prime Minister’s Questions for the second week with Rishi Sunak admitting it was a “serious and escalating problem” and that “not enough” asylum claims were being processed.

He faced a Tory backlash over the use of hotels for migrants as MPs and councillors warned services were at “breaking point.” At least four councils have taken legal action to prevent the Home Office block booking hotels for migrants from the “catastrophically overcrowded” Manston processing centre in Kent.

On Wednesday night, Mr Jenrick revealed the Home Office is facing a judicial review over the conditions at the camp which could lead to the release of documents exposing the mishandling of Manston by ministers.

Fourteen largely Conservative councils wrote to Mrs Braverman warning that Kent was at “breaking point” with health, social care services and schools already under “extreme pressure” from surging local demand and the cost-of-living crisis.

The councils covering Kent and Medway said incidents of “far-Right activity” continued to grow at sites housing migrants after the firebomb attack on Border Force’s quayside reception centre for small boat arrivals in Dover. “We are deeply concerned about the potential for a further outbreak of disorder,” they said.

Census figures published on Wednesday showed the number of people in England and Wales born outside the UK has risen to ten million - or one in six for the first time - for the first time. It is up from 7.5 million in the last census in 2011.

Home Office ministers are expected to resist Albania’s call for any special visa agreement, arguing that skilled Albanians can already come to the UK to work under the points-based immigration system.

Ministers are understood to be concerned there are “no real deterrents” to Albanians coming to Britain and even “almost active encouragement” with visa-free travel into the EU on budget airlines.

The UK, with the EU and US, is opposing a plan by the Albanian government to grant legal immunity to any citizen at home or abroad who deposits up to €2 million in non-declared money in the banking system and pays between five and ten per cent tax.

Mr Rama has said that without it, hundreds of thousands of Albanian immigrants who have worked without proper documents could be prejudiced for the sake of a tiny minority who have engaged in crime.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are always working extremely closely with our Albanian partners on a range of issues and are committed to building on our cooperation to date, including on tackling illegal migration.”