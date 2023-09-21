Young people no longer iron – they don’t know what they’re missing

‘The gentle rhythm of ironing and folding, which becomes almost automatic with practice, frees the mind to go where it will, untroubled by the vicissitudes of life’ - Getty

Many years ago, between leaving school and making my way into journalism, I spent a year working at Simpsons of Piccadilly, the grand retail store that was the inspiration for the comedy series Are You Being Served?

My time there was less amusing. As a trainee buyer, my role largely entailed learning about stock, sorting shirts, trousers and jackets, and carrying clothes back and forth to the numerous alteration tailors in the backstreets of Soho.

Only rarely was I let out on the main floor to try my hand at selling, with the possibility of earning commission. My most successful sale was to Eric Robinson, then a well-known music conductor and presenter for the BBC.

After buying a sports jacket and several pairs of trousers, he said he would pay by account. When I asked for his card, he pointed to himself and said, “Eric Robinson, BBC. My face is my account card.” It was only after he had left that it occurred to me to say, “I’m sorry, but we have to punch all account cards.”

Shortly afterwards, I was fired anyway.

I took two suits, provided free to staff, and a pair of pink cashmere socks left over from a sale, away with me. But the most valuable legacy of my time there was knowing how to iron.

I must have ironed dozens of shirts in the narrow working space behind the sales area, for one reason or another, and the floor manager was most insistent it should be done properly. It’s a lesson never forgotten.

To say I approach a basket filled with fresh laundry with keen relish would be an exaggeration, but it’s not putting it too strongly to say that what others regard as a chore I regard as a pleasure.

Which is why I was shocked to read a survey this week revealing that one in three under-35s admit that they don’t own an iron. Asked why, 20 per cent claimed that it was because ‘none of their clothes needed ironing’ and a further 20 per cent said that ironing clothes ‘is not important to me.’

The remaining 60 per cent doubtless refrained from commenting on the grounds of shame.

I can only say, they don’t know what they’re missing.

There is the modest satisfaction of knowing how to do at least one practical thing – probably the only one – well, of seeing the crumpled garment rendered smart and presentable.

But more than that, the very act of ironing can take on a meditative aspect; the gentle rhythm of ironing and folding, which becomes almost automatic with practice, frees the mind to go where it will, untroubled by the vicissitudes of life.

Some people make cabinets, weave tapestries, tinker with antique record-players and jukeboxes. If I was a specialist on The Repair Shop I’d be the one doing the ironing.

(Washing up offers the same combination of contemplation and accomplishment, and there can be few things more agreeable than standing with one’s hands in warm water and eco-friendly washing up liquid, sponging plates and cutlery, looking out of the window – a pastime that I’m pleased to note that Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones also enjoyed.)

People think my dedication to the ironing board is strange. Sartorial standards are slipping, and the importance – no, the necessity of a properly ironed shirt – is no longer held sacred.

Convenience, in the shape of non-iron shirts, has theoretically made ironing redundant. Never worn one, never will.

“Surely you don’t iron t-shirts, too?” people say. Surely I do. Same procedure as a shirt, minus the collar of course. Others apply the ‘if you can’t see it, why bother’ rule.

I do iron undershorts, but not socks – that would be taking obsessiveness too far. “If you love it so much,” some friends joke, “can you pop round and do mine?” No, do it yourself.

There is just one item in the laundry pile that I would never dare to touch – my wife’s pleated silk skirts. I just couldn’t trust myself – and of course she’s far, far better at ironing than I am.

