Young people fear missing out on education or work will disadvantage them for 'years to come'

Young people fear they will be disadvantaged for years to come

Almost half of young people fear that missing out on time in education or in the workplace now will put them at a disadvantage for “years to come,” research suggests.

A survey of 1,000 people aged 16 to 25 also indicated 48 per cent believe the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will have a “long-term or permanent impact” on them.

More than a quarter are scared they will never find full time work and 29 per cent claim they will have to take a lower paid job to make ends meet.

The Prince's Trust said its study revealed increased levels of anxiety among young people as a result of the crisis.

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of the Prince's Trust, said: "Today's report paints a truly stark picture of how the coronavirus crisis is impacting young people all over the UK.

"An alarming proportion of young people are feeling increased levels of anxiety, and fears are building about their future.

"We cannot allow this crisis to cripple the aspirations and prospects of our nation's young people. The Government, employers and charities need to work together to stop the economic effects of this pandemic from spiralling out of control."

The survey found that almost a third of young people believe their future career prospects have already been damaged by the pandemic and that around half believed that finding a job now felt "impossible".

Half of those questioned said they worried it would be harder than ever to get a job, seven out of 10 felt as if their life was on hold and a third feared everything they had worked for was now "going to waste".

The Prince’s Trust called on government, businesses and charities to come together to prevent a youth jobs crisis.