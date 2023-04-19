Young people discuss ‘planetary emergency’ as youth Iftar held at Natural History Museum for first time

The event was held at the Natural History Museum (NHM London )

Young Londoners shared in the breaking of the Ramadan fast at an interfaith Iftar held for the first time at the Natural History Museum on Monday.

More than 100 attendees came together to hear how people can use their faith to protect the natural world at the Hintze Hall under Hope the Whale.

The event featured speeches from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Harris Bokhari, a trustee of the Natural History Museum and co-founder of the Naz Legacy Foundation.

Director of the Natural History Museum Dr Douglas Gurr said: “We are honoured to be chosen as this year’s host for Naz Legacy Foundation’s Youth Interfaith Iftar and provide a space in which faith and nature can interconnect.

“Now more than ever we are needed to unite for nature. The evening hopes to spark important conversations about the natural world, how we can come together to protect it and inspire the next generation of advocates for the planet.”

Attendees at the Interfaith Iftar (NHM London)

The Education Secretary delivered a speech about the importance of young voices in tackling the climate crisis and the Climate Action Awards scheme, led by the Museum.

Meanwhile, Dr Gurr hosted a panel discussion with young people, faith leaders and the Chairman of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, Sir Patrick Vallance.

Alongside the panel discussion were educational activities and networking sessions for the attendees around the theme of the climate emergency.

Mr Bokhari said: “We are delighted to have hosted Iftar at the Natural History Museum and provide a space for young people to share their thoughts and concerns on the planetary emergency with faith and political leaders.

“There were some great conversations between the young people on what action needs to be taken to protect our planet and it was inspiring to see how young people were able to come together and develop their own ideas of how they can work together to tackle climate change.”

Founded in 2012, the Naz Legacy Foundation aims to help young people from minority communities and disadvantaged backgrounds by supporting their education whilst encouraging positive integration into British society.