Young people: did you miss a milestone because of the pandemic?

We would like to hear from young people in the UK who missed academic and professional milestones because of pandemic restrictions that affected their next stage of life.

What has the ongoing impact been of studying from home for your GCSE or A-levels - or of having to miss the exams? Have there been any long-term repercussions of having your university years severely disrupted?

What has it been like, starting a new job working from home and then going into the office as restrictions eased – or going into your first workplace after studying remotely for so long beforehand? Did you decide to leave education early because of the pandemic and take your life along a different path?

We’d like to hear from those who’re over the age of 18, or from parents or guardians with children under the age of 18.

