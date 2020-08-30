Young Ottawa Tories outline hopes for party's future under O'Toole

Three University of Ottawa students and Conservative Party members say they hope the party can unite under its new leader, Erin O'Toole, and work to address items relevant to today's younger voters.

O'Toole won the party's leadership on a third-round ballot, beating out runner-up Peter MacKay by more than 27,000 votes on Monday.

"Whether it came to COVID or before that, Mr. O'Toole had a strong plan in how he wanted to unite his conservatives, how he wanted to win," said Lee Boswell, who supported O'Toole in the race.

"He knew what he wanted to do, he did it, and he ended up winning, and it was a strong victory at that."

Cameron Doherty supported Peter MacKay, but is ready for the party to gear up for the next election with O'Toole at the helm.

"At the end of the day, the voters are always right, and they've spoken and now's the time for coming together," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"I think this is an exciting time for all Conservatives, as we rally around our new leader and look forward to beating Justin Trudeau in the next election."

Kevin Geenen hopes the party will now address "21st century problems," and focus on a positive Conservative vision. He's worried too much of O'Toole's campaign was focused on the current prime minister and not on what the party planned to do for voters.

"Conservatives should stop being obsessed with Trudeau," said Geenen.

Both Doherty and Boswell agree the Tories need to focus on policies and ways to expand their voter base, including reaching out to Millennials who are experiencing economic uncertainty and are concerned about the environment.

Doherty believes Canada can become a world leader in small, modular nuclear reactors, for example.

Reform party voting

One aspect Geenen does want the party to change is how it elects Conservative leaders.

He supported Leslyn Lewis, who was ultimately eliminated after the second round. He believes the current system that gives equal weight to each riding across the country, no matter how many party members they have, should be re-evaluated.

"The point system means that someone in a rural Quebec riding with 40 members in it has a vote that is worth more than someone in an Alberta riding with 1,000 members in it," he said.

"Is that fair?"

Doherty said any member could propose changing the system at the party's next policy meeting, but acknowledges the different ideas of members across the country need to be balanced in whatever system is ultimately chosen.