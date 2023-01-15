Young, Murray combine for 56 points as Hawks snap Raptors' three-game win streak

·3 min read

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' shooting struggles returned to haunt them Saturday.

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-103 win over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Dejounte Murray contributed 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Atlanta (21-22), which has won two in a row.

The Hawks were coming off a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in the first stop of their two-game road trip.

Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Toronto (19-24), which had its three-game win streak snapped. Pascal Siakam, who fouled out late in the fourth, added 15 points and O.G. Anunoby scored 14.

The Raptors closed out their six-game homestand at 3-3.

After a recent two-game stretch against the Charlotte Hornets, where Toronto shot 50 and 52 per cent from the field and 46 and 36 per cent from three-point range, the Raptors went ice cold against Atlanta. The home team went 7-of-29 from three and shot just 41.4 per cent from the field.

Toronto went down 20-3 halfway through the first quarter, going 1-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

However, the Raptors turned things around after Anunoby snapped their three-point slump with 5:39 left. Siakam and Malachi Flynn then combined for 15 points and Toronto cut the deficit to as little as seven, going into the second down 34-25.

The Raptors moved their operations inside the perimeter, attempting three three-pointers in the second — all misses. Precious Achiuwa provided a spark, scoring 11 points off the bench, while Barnes contributed nine of his 13 second-half points in the frame.

But the Hawks kept Toronto at bay, leading by as much as 14. Murray had a personal 6-0 run in a span of 53 seconds, including an alley-oop dunk, and Atlanta went into halftime up 69-57.

With the Raptors cutting the deficit to just 10 late in the third, the Hawks went on a 10-4 run with 1:44 left in the third. A 29-foot three-pointer from Young with 1.8 seconds remaining put Atlanta up 96-79 heading into the fourth.

The Raptors went on an 8-0 run, capped by a Chris Boucher three-pointer with 8:24 on the clock to bring the score to 100-91. After an exchange of shots that saw the score go between an eight- and 10-point game, Boucher hit another three with 3:07 remaining to cut the deficit to seven.

After both sides traded trips to the charity stripe, leading to both Siakam and John Collins getting fouled out, a Young three-point play with 55.3 seconds left sealed it.

RIM PROTECTION

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, whose squad leads the NBA with 9.4 steals per game, thinks the rim protection has been coming along.

"We’re getting a few more blocked shots, we’re standing in there a bit better," he said pre-game. "I think we’re making better reads out (and) once we do have it covered, we don’t have so many guys covering it at once.”

RED CARPET

Canadian actor Simu Liu, known for his roles in movies Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had a courtside seat Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Raptors head to New York on Monday to take on the Knicks for the first stop on a three-game road trip. Toronto is 1-1 against New York this season, falling 112-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 6 at Scotiabank Arena and winning 113-106 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.

Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Jack Studnicka, Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin had

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort and performance on the unsung units of the kicking game warrants the honor. From the VIP vehicle treatment to his self-appointed player nicknames to the custom-made hats — with “ST” on the front and an African pr

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg