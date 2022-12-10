Young Moroccans in Europe thrilled by World Cup success

Bruno Boelpaep - BBC News, Brussels
·4 min read
Ines and Chaimae in Brussels
Ines and Chaimae say the Moroccan team have captured the imagination in Brussels

"They are making history, they're making us so proud!" Ines and Chaimae are looking forward to Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

Draped around us, a red Moroccan flag with a green star is on display.

Walk through this part of central Brussels on a sunny morning and you could just as well be in Rabat or Tangiers.

In this Moroccan neighbourhood in the heart of the Belgian capital, you pass men sipping mint tea and families filling the many fish restaurants. The atmosphere is undoubtedly Moroccan as you head down the main street towards Midi train station.

The delicious smell of traditional Moroccan crepes, M'semen, fills the air.

Five million Moroccans live abroad, most of them in Europe. They make up large minorities in France, Spain, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands.

Here in Brussels and surrounding regions, they number 400,000.

And just like their compatriots at home, they have been celebrating their national team's successes in the World Cup.

"It's been a great party, people were singing and dancing, all the cars were beeping their horns, we had a great time," says Chaimae.

But it has not all been partying. Some of the images that spread on social media after Morocco's victories showed celebrations turning ugly in several European cities.

In places, celebrations turned to street battles involving young Morocco fans and police.

A view of streets after Morocco's victory over Belgium at the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F football match, on November 27, 2022
This was the scene on Boulevard Lemonnier as Moroccans celebrated victory over Belgium

Some of the pictures were taken on Boulevard Lemonnier, where Ines and Chaimae are standing.

"They've damaged our reputation; that was way out of place; this is not how we celebrate!"

Right-wing politicians across Europe were quick to spread pictures of the clashes and the resulting damage, suggesting it was a sign of failed integration.

In Spain, where most Moroccans are first-generation migrants, the partying passed off peacefully, even after Morocco beat Spain on penalties last Tuesday.

But celebrations were tainted by trouble in cities in France and the Netherlands, where Moroccan communities are well-established.

Young fans who clashed with police were largely from second- or third-generation families.

In France, 13 police officers were hurt in clashes in Lille on Tuesday night, and there was unrest in Rennes and Brest. Disturbances were also reported in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

Hicham Achrayah had a front-row seat from the windows of his Brussels café, Le Tetouan, when clashes erupted after Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 two weeks ago.

Hicham Achrayah
Hicham Achrayah says local Moroccans suffered most from rioting fans

"I tried to speak to them, to calm them down, but they weren't listening. They were small in number, around 200 of them, and they were very young - kids really. All they wanted was to fight with police."

Hicham says those who came to riot felt hate towards the police and wanted to show off in front of their friends. But it was the residents who suffered.

"We are the first victims of these young thugs, one of my clients' car was burned down. The police protected the city centre and the Christmas market, but here nothing. Our shops were not protected."

After the unrest, many in the Belgo-Moroccan community decided to help calm the youths down.

For each game, young adults and neighbours now form a human chain between the young fans and the police.

A human chain in Brussels
Since Morocco beat Belgium, members of the community have tried to ensure things do not get out of hand

Many from the community spoke out on the street and on social media, appealing to young people to celebrate peacefully.

Ahead of Saturday's quarter-final, Hicham is no longer worried: "The atmosphere is going to be incredible and we'll form a human chain again to avoid trouble."

Ines and Chaimae are looking forward to the game too. For Chaimae, whatever happens on Sunday, Morocco's national team has already won her heart.

"Even if they lose against Portugal, this is a great moment and we are proud. I just hope that if we lose, those kids won't make trouble and ruin the party."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday, shoving Falcons safety Richie Grant into the turf with his right arm during a first-quarter run that showed why head coach Mike Tomlin remains committed to Harris after a sluggish start. While regularly f

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard thro

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Point scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Predators 5-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night. Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. It was his fourth two-goal game this season and third over his last seven outings. Nick Paul scored at 7:10 and Brandon Hagel added a short-handed goal with 4:20 left to put Tampa Bay up 5-2. The Lightning were the last NHL team to