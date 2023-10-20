Young Mom Questioned at E.R. Over Whether She's Her Child's Mother: 'It Can Be Frustrating' (Exclusive)

Sage Pasch shares her family's day-to-day on TikTok as she raises a toddler and a teen

coffee4lifesage/Tiktok Sage Pasch with her toddler and teenager

A young mom is opening up the conversation about all the kinds of families out there.



Sage Pasch, a mom of two in her twenties, has gone viral on TikTok as she's shared her day-to-day life raising her 17-month-old toddler, as well as her 15-year-old teenage son, her husband's younger brother that they adopted following a family tragedy.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Pasch explains that people are sometimes taken aback by her non-traditional family.

"Everybody gets a little confused because my fiancé and I are definitely younger to have a teenager," she tells PEOPLE. "It can be very frustrating."

In one of Pasch's viral videos, she jokes about how the family was given a tough time when she had to take her teen to the E.R. for worries of a broken bone.

"Because of the circumstances that have happened and why we do have him, it's not something he always wants to talk about. It's very upsetting for a parent to pass, and it's not something he wants to mention at just any time. So when people are confused, it can be frustrating, but we explain it the best we can."

When it comes to videos addressing these kinds of moments, Pasch finds laughing can help make the best of an uncomfortable moment.

"I can kind of make a joke and laugh at it later," she says. "I think everybody is interested, but it's fun to have a toddler and teenager. That age gap is great because I can do a lot of different things with each of them."

While the family is used to questions in person, they were surprised at how much interest they've garnered online.

"It was just me doing my own thing at first, I didn't really share any of this family stuff," she shares. "Then a couple of months ago, I shared a video called 'Bleaching my teenager's hair' and I had no idea it would blow up. Everybody had questions and that kind of made it blow up, and now we actually share a lot with both of the kids."

Pasch has found TikTok has been a way for her and her teenager to bond as they share more of the logistics of their day-to-day lives.

"My teenager loves doing the videos and even when we get hate comments, we ignore them. We explain what we do but I don't want to overstep or overshare the situation," she says.

"It's funny because at school, supposedly, he tells me that kids come up to him all the time and say they've seen him in my videos. So he really likes that but I would say it's been a bonding thing for us, especially because we are in a situation where it's different. He came into our life at a much later age, not since he was super young, so it definitely has been a very bonding thing for us to be able to make these videos together."



It helps alleviate a common parenting challenge for Pasch and her fiancé — finding activities for the whole family.

"It's definitely a challenge to find activities to do that both kids are interested in and don't feel too baby for my teenager or too grown for my toddler," she says.



As they spend more time together as a family, Pasch also appreciates watching the relationship between her toddler and her teenager blossom.

"I love their relationship. It's actually something I was a little worried about when I got pregnant since it seems like such a big age gap. You're not sure how they're going to get along or how everything's going to go, but they have been so cute together and they just absolutely adore each other."



All members of the family have also gotten a lot of love from their community online.

"I really love being able to build a community of moms, especially being a younger mom. I feel sometimes, it's really hard to make mom friends just because I am especially young to have a teenager. It can be hard sometimes to make mom friends and I love this community, not just of moms but other people that are so loving and kind about the situation."

"Honestly, that's another reason the hate doesn't really bother me. There's just this huge community of people who really are kind about the situation."

Pasch is hopeful her corner of the internet makes families who "don't look like what's considered the norm" feel more seen.

"I have recently started sharing more, like daily vlogs. I love sharing what an actual day looks like with the teenager and toddler, since it is different than having a bunch of younger kids or a bunch of older kids," she says.

"I'm excited to share more of what actual daily life looks like for us. And I'm really excited to start sharing some holiday content now that we're getting close to Halloween and Christmas. I really want to share that it is okay to have a unique situation and that I want people to know that there are all kinds of families outside the norm."



