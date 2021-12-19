Young man killed from head-on collision along outskirts of Fresno city limits

One man died and another man suffered major injuries Saturday evening in a head-on collision in Fresno County.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on West Shields Avenue near North Chateau Fresno Avenue along the outskirts of the city of Fresno in the West of Highway 99 area.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Steadman said a vehicle traveling westbound on West Shields Avenue towards Fresno and a red truck going eastbound collided with each other head-on for unknown reasons.

The 23-year-old man in the red truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

There were no passengers involved in the collision.

CHP was investigating which vehicle possibly lost control. Steadman said alcohol may have been a factor.

Because rural Fresno County roads have no street lights, CHP advised the importance of slowing down and make sure to be on the right side of the roadway, especially with center lines on the roadway sometimes faded.