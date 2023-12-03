Young man found shot in Raleigh neighborhood on Saturday has died

A 22-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds at a home south of downtown Raleigh on Saturday and later died of his injuries, according to police.

Police were called to the 100 block of Summit Avenue in the Caraleigh neighborhood at about 8:37 p.m. about a person who had been shot. They found Nicolas Ricardo Carrasco Domenec with multiple wounds.

Police said Saturday night that Domenec had been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. On Sunday, they said he had died and that his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released additional details or said whether they have a suspect in mind.

They ask anyone who thinks they may have information that might assist their investigation to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.