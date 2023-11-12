The young’s love affair with self-service may not last forever

Pizza Hut

Some 75 years ago the first drive-thru In-N-Out hamburger stand opened near Route 66 in California. It was the harbinger of what would become a multi-billion-dollar industry. Today, drive-thrus are reported to represent two-thirds of fast-food purchases in the United States.

From that modest Route 66 stand, drive-thru have evolved into behemoths of swift scoff. Next year in Atlanta, Georgia, a four lane Chick-fil-A will open, capable of serving 75 cars at a time.

Described during the pandemic by the then UK Environment Secretary, George Eustice, as “made for social distancing”, drive-thru have inexorably eliminated such tiresome superfluities of dining as tables, plates, cutlery and, increasingly, conversation. AI chatbots are now taking orders at a number of American fast-food chains.

The charm of chatbots for the teenage and young adult demographic behind the drive-thru boom, is the lack of human interaction. Jay Bandy, a consultant to restaurant chains, observes that the smartphone generation prefers communication mediated by technology to the raw confrontation of face-to-face encounters.

The British drive-thru market is tiny compared with the American – £2.8bn in the year to January 2023, against $113bn in the States. And it is beginning to pitch for an intriguingly different market. Chains such as the artisan bakery, Gail’s, and the wholesome fast-food outlet, Leon, have been testing the possibilities of drive-thru outlets.

But whether your order is a Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt, or a Leon’s smashed avocado and halloumi muffin, the stripped-out non-essentials are the same: the ritual of eating as a communal activity, with plates and cutlery, has vanished. In its place, individual appetite and those versatile appendages, fingers.

Whether this matters depends on your perspective. In 2020, Ofsted research found that among other effects of the pandemic, children had forgotten how to use a knife and fork. But our own mediaeval ancestors, and a huge swathe of contemporary culinary tradition, combine a minimum of dining impedimenta with elaborate ritual about the convention of dining, invariably regarded as a communal activity.

Here lies the vacuum at the heart of drive-thru culture. Manners change, but the nourishment offered by food represents more than mere calories. The human factor still matters, as evidenced by the heartfelt reaction to recent about-turns from automation – at the supermarket, Booths, which has reverted to staffed checkouts from self-service tills, and the government-led moratorium on closing staffed ticket offices.

Anyone who has endured a sit-down meal with a teenager, equally void of cutlery and conversation, might be forgiven for thinking that we are poised on the cusp of a culture of rebarbative individualism. But it is remarkable to note how, over the centuries, the communal aspect of eating – the way it binds together families and communities – has endured: teenage contempt for convivial feasting eventually morphing into gratitude for the food-based continuity that can temporarily heal even the most fractured family relationships.

So perhaps – at least for now – the human factor will once again prove sturdy enough to survive the edgy charm of a drive-thru Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill, or even a Gail’s Bakery cinnamon bun.

