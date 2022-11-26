Young leads Atlanta against Miami after 44-point game

Miami Heat (9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Hawks are 1-1 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat are 5-7 in conference play. Miami is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.6 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 44.6% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (dental pain), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Max Strus: day to day (shoulder), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press