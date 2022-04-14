Young, Hunter lead Hawks to 132-103 play-in rout of Hornets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL NEWBERRY
·3 min read
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/4

    Hornets Hawks Basketball

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, top, and Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot go for the ball during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/4

    Hornets Hawks Basketball

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, top, and Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot go for the ball during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    3/4

    Hornets Hawks Basketball

    Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    4/4

    Hornets Hawks Basketball

    Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, top, and Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot go for the ball during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points and De'Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge that carried the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-103 rout of the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference play-in game Wednesday night.

The Hawks, who finished ninth in the East after a surprising run to the conference final a year ago, will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night.

The winner claims the No. 8 seed in the East and will face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.

The season is over for the Hornets, who were overwhelmed in the 9-10 play-in game for the second year in a row and haven't made the playoffs since 2016.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures, as did Bogdan Bogdanovic off the bench. It was Hunter who came up big in the decisive third period, bursting out with 16 points after being held to 3 in the first half.

Hunter finished with 22 points, while Danilo Gallinari added 18 and Clint Capela 15. Kevin Huerter and Bogdanovic chipped in with 13 apiece.

The Hornets closed the regular season strong and felt like they had a good chance to win a couple of play-in games on the road. But those hopes came crashing down against their I-85 rival.

LaMelo Ball led with 26 points but made only 7 of 25 shots.

The Hawks led by as many as 13 in the first half before settling for a 60-52 advantage at the break. Charlotte had a bit of momentum in the closing minutes of the half, but it sure didn’t carry over to the third.

The Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24 during that 12-minute barrage, hitting 16 of 24 shots, and led 102-76 heading to the final period.

With the Hornets doubling at every opportunity, Young made only 1 of 9 shots in the opening quarter and 3 of 13 in the first half.

But his teammates found plenty of open looks and made the Hornets pay dearly.

Charlotte should've known what kind of night it would be on their way to State Farm Arena.

The Hornets' chartered bus was blocked by a freight train that stopped on a crossing near the downtown sports complex. The bus had to turn around and take a different route to the arena, delaying Charlotte's arrival for pregame warmups.

It didn't get much better once the game tipped off.

The Hornets' frustration boiled over with about 6 1/2 minutes to go when Miles Bridges complained so vehemently about a goaltending call that he picked up two quick technicals and was ejected.

TIP INS

Hornets: Terry Rozier had 21 points. .... As a team, Charlotte shot 37.8% (37 of 90) from the field.

Hawks: F John Collins (sprained foot, sprained finger) has stepped up workouts but still wasn't able to play. His hasn't been in a game since March 11. ... G Lou Williams also was inactive with lower back discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Hawks went 3-1 against the Cavaliers during the regular season, splitting the two games in Cleveland.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: Hawks try to salvage season as NBA play-in tournament continues

    The Hawks didn't have a great season but they're still alive.

  • As Quebecers consider weekend holiday gatherings, COVID-19 and flu could spoil the party

    Just as Quebecers prepare to gather for Easter or Passover, the province is dealing with the double whammy of rising COVID-19 infections and an unseasonal wave of influenza, the interim public health director said Wednesday. Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters that flu season has started in the province, making it difficult for people to tell whether they have contracted COVID-19 or influenza, given the fact that symptoms can be common to both. "It's unusual to have a flu season that begins in April,

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past