Young Haltom City brothers identified as victims in fatal weekend shooting near their home

Young brothers who lived in Haltom City have been identified as the victims in a weekend shooting near their home, according to friends and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Tuesday.

The oldest brother was 27-year-old Kevin Obie Obando, who was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. Sunday at the scene in the 1900 block of Bernice Street, according to the medical examiner’s office. He died from gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Officials at the medical examiner’s office had not identified his brother, but friends of the Obando family said the other victim was 21-year-old Keith Obando.

Friends of the Obando family have started a campaign to raise money at Gorditas Mi Durango restaurant in Fort Worth to help with funeral costs.

Israel Ayala of Fort Worth and Joseph Ovalle of Haltom City were arrested Sunday in the case and booked hours after the killings, Haltom City police said. Both are 19.

The two suspects face charges of capital murder of multiple people, police said.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

The owner of Gorditas Mi Durango and their family have scheduled a fair at the restaurant, 3321 NE 28th St. in Fort Worth, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

“The Obando brothers were killed this past Sunday and now their father is suffering this sad reality,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “We ask for the support of our family, friends and clients to raise funds for Kevin and Keith’s funeral services..”

Cash donations also can be made at the Fort Worth restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

Ovalle and Ayala remained in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Tuesday with bond set at $150,000 each.