Young footballers ready to explode in 2025

As we look ahead to the new year with some wonder and a little trepidation, it is also a time of great excitement. So much of the season still lies ahead, and as we sprint headlong through winter and towards spring, it is worth getting a little giddy about the new stars who will conquer the game.

So we tasked our football writers with highlighting the players they are most looking forward to seeing explode onto the biggest stages in 2025.

Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has urged caution with Ethan Nwaneri, insisting that the 17-year-old must be developed “brick by brick”, but the Arsenal manager can only hold him back for so long. Not only because of the clamour from the Arsenal supporters, who are feverishly excited by Nwaneri’s potential, but also because the attacking midfielder is so obviously capable of affecting matches.

Instant Influence 🔛



📺 Ethan Nwaneri v Leicester City pic.twitter.com/8e8bXWnTGZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2024

Skilful, courageous and powerful beyond his years, Nwaneri appears to have all the required ingredients to become a genuine star of the game. Sam Dean

Romain Esse, Millwall

The England Under-20 international appears certain to be operating in the Premier League next year, with Crystal Palace and Fulham ready to make bids next month. Esse is a winger with rapid pace and strong dribbling ability who made his debut for Millwall at the age of 17, and has developed impressively since then. Esse also excels with chance creation and has that wonderful ability to play on the right and cut inside with his left foot.

Romain Esse grabs his fourth goal of the season! 💥 pic.twitter.com/UXeGeQqQct — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 23, 2024

Everton’s Harrison Armstrong is also worth a mention. A 17-year old midfielder who has already made his Premier League debut, Armstrong is the latest jewel to emerge from Finch Farm. Equally capable of defending or attacking, he is a box-to-box midfielder with a growing reputation. John Percy

Shea Lacey, Manchester United

United have a rich history of producing exciting wingers and there are plenty hoping Lacey will follow suit. A talented winger with the swagger of a player who knows he has something, the 17-year-old actually comes from Liverpool but is earning a burgeoning reputation across the East Lancashire divide at United.

Injuries have been a bit disruptive over the past 12 months but he is progressing well and, if the remainder of the season goes to plan, he could be one of the youngsters that Ruben Amorim opts to take on United’s pre-season tour in the summer. A left-footer who plays off the right flank, Lacey is a skilful dribbler and easy mover with good balance and vision who can use both feet and is pretty composed in front of goal. Not 18 until April, he will probably need to bulk up a little to contend with the more physical aspects of the game, though. There is a likeable cheeky streak in his personality and he is popular among United’s coaching staff. James Ducker

Elliot Anderson, Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson has made 18 appearances in Nottingham Forest’s impressive season - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

Has shown glimpses of what he can do this season following a move from Newcastle in the summer. The £35 million fee looks money well spent if he continues. Having been in the full Scotland squad, he is back with England Under-21s and 2025 could be the year he earns a full cap. Mike McGrath

Conor Bradley, Liverpool

Liverpool’s Northern Ireland full-back impresses every time he gets a run in the side but he has encountered two obstacles in his senior career to date. The most frustrating is related to injuries. His most recent statement performance against Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League ended with a hamstring strain.

The other hurdle is how to get past Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The year ahead is especially significant as the 21-year-old will be an important player once the injuries are regularly overcome, and if Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation is not resolved Arne Slot will have a ready-made replacement. If Alexander-Arnold stays, however, could Bradley switch to left-back? He is too good not to be in the Liverpool starting line-up. Chris Bascombe

Chris Rigg, Sunderland

At the age of just 17, Chris Rigg is already one of the best midfield players in the Championship and will not be playing at that level for much longer.

Chris Rigg will likely be playing in the Premier League in short order - PA/Jessica Hornby

Sunderland hope it will be with them, but scouts from all the big clubs, at home and abroad, have been checking on his progress and like what they have seen. He has been compared to both Bryan Robson and Roy Keane, but arguably has better technical qualities than either of them. Most believe he will go on to be a far better midfield player than his fellow Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Henderson. Luke Edwards

Estevao Willian, Chelsea

Chelsea have already signed the young Brazilian, but he will join the club properly in summer 2025, a few months after his 18th birthday. How much will we see of him? Hard to say, especially with Chelsea expected to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but not many 17-year-olds move for £28 million so there is surely a decent chance he earns a first-team squad place.

The whispers are Chelsea have caught a live one here, or is that just the fan fiction of social media? Worst ways, he could rip up Ligue 1 on loan at Strasbourg for a season. Daniel Zeqiri