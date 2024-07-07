Young footballers look to score big at Arsenal

The team is aiming to raise £21,000 on Sunday [Krome 21 CIC]

North London United is a football team with only a small difference.

All the players have Down's Syndrome and the team, which has a tagline of "where we have that little extra" due to the genetic condition resulting from an extra chromosome 21, will try to secure its future this Sunday.

Supported by organisation Krome 21 and Arsenal FC, the players are attempting to raise £21,000 by completing 21 laps (13km) of the Emirates stadium.

As well as honing their skills in weekly football activity sessions at the Arsenal Hub, players aged between five and 30 are encouraged to meet new people, make friends and grow in confidence.

And, sometimes, they get to meet a few of their footballing heroes.

Donations to this weekend's 'North London United - By Any Means Necessary 2024' fundraising event, which has a GoFundMe page, will help support the development of the programme.

Founder and coach Harold Bennett on the pitch with some of the North London United players [Krome 21 CIC]

Emmanuel, 25, from Islington, has been part of North London United since it was started 11 years ago.

"I enjoy the sessions every week," he said.

"North London United gives me friendship and teamwork - this is important to me, as I like playing football with other players and having lots of fun."

He added: "It is a good football session where we do exercises, and play at Arsenal Hub.

"Through the programme I have trained with the Arsenal first team and interviewed the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, which was amazing."

Emmanuel has enjoyed lots of opportunities at North London United, including interviewing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta [TNT Sports]

One of the player's parents, Tessa, from Romford, said her daughter enjoyed more than the sport activities during her weekly football sessions.

"She has benefitted so much from the social and physical engagement with the group," she added.

Faith, from Islington, whose brother is part of the team, said: "Since attending North London United my brother has improved in confidence and agility.

"He has built a great community of people and long-lasting friendships.

"It's been amazing to see him get involved with this football programme, and the joy it brings to his weekly routine."

Arsenal men's captain Martin Ooegaard and women's captain Leah Williamson OBE pose with the team, coaches and family members [Krome 21 CIC]

Arsenal's men's captain Martin Ooegaard and women's captain Leah Williamson OBE enjoyed their recent visit to meet the players and their families.

"It's unbelievable to see all the joy and the smiles at the North London United session," said Ooegaard.

"They accept people for who they are because everyone is different."

Williamson added: "I love coming to visit my friends at North London United.

"The participants are so caring and loving. It's a great session."

Players get to meet some of their heroes, like footballing legend and pundit Ian Wright [Krome 21 CIC]

Why 21 laps?

Down's Syndrome (DS) is a genetic condition caused by having an extra copy of chromosome 21.

According to 2021 data, one in every 1,000 babies born in the UK will have Down's Syndrome, and there are about 47,000 people in the UK with the genetic condition.

North London United and Krome 21 work to raise awareness of the significance of the number 21 and to fight ignorance.

Coach and founder Harold Bennett, whose daughter has Down's Syndrome, said: "Every person with Down's Syndrome is an individual who, with the right tailored support and opportunities, can lead a happy and fulfilling life.

"I have seen sport help shape my life, it’s kept me focused, kept me out of trouble growing up, and has provided a career path for me. So, knowing this, I wanted to use sport to impact the lives of our participants."

He added: "For me, it isn’t about trying to find the next Lionel Messi, it’s about using sport to develop in whatever way best fits the participants."

Harold Bennett, known as Coach H, founded North London United to help children and young people "develop confidence, teamwork, communication, fun, and a sense of belonging" [TNT Sports]

"I’m aware that I’m not just a coach, I too am a parent of a child with DS.

"Personally, I thank God for the impact my daughter has brought into my life.

"My life goals have changed. I am much more about embracing life’s opportunities and living in the moment.

"London is a wonderful, diverse but fast-paced city, and it is so easy to miss or forget those who are unable to keep up.

"So, what I am saying to our beautiful city is, let’s embrace and support those born with DS."

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk