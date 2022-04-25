Gen Z and millennial farmers face funding issues, isolation and major knowledge gaps — this group wants to change that

Dillon Thompson
·8 min read

When the National Young Farmers Coalition (NYFC) first formed in 2010, the group faced an uphill battle.

The organization, which operates as an independent nonprofit, represents a demographic that is both underserved and underrepresented in modern agriculture.

According to the USDA’s most recent Census of Agriculture report, the average American farmer is over 57 years old, just five years away from the average retirement age. Meanwhile, small family farms — the kind managed by most new and first-generation farmers — account for only 24% of agricultural production. That proportion has decreased since the early ’90s, with the industry shifting toward family farmers that are bigger, older and more established.

Hayley Wood, an urban farmer based in Austin, Texas, said the deck is stacked against her generation.

“I think young farmers are basically set up to fail in this economy,” she told In The Know.

Wood, freshly 25, is part of the coalition's now-10,000-strong organization of farmers. Among other things, the group empowers Gen Z and millennial growers by connecting them with grants, resources and a community of people who can relate to their struggles.

Bringing ‘climate resilience’ to farming

The coalition is deeply concerned with the kinds of people who grow our food and how they grow it. The organization’s stated goals include a heavy emphasis on sustainability, as well as racial and social justice advocacy in agriculture, a field in which over 95% of the producers are white.

Kelsey Keener, who runs the Sequatchie Cove Farm in Marion County, Tenn., said that many of these principles are what first drew him to the Young Farmers Coalition.

As a kid, he watched his family pick up their life in the city and move to Southern Tennessee, where they began experimenting with sustainable farming tactics.

“At that time, you could pull out a map of the entire country and probably mark a dot on every sustainable, organic-type farm in the whole country,” Keener, who’s in his early 30s, told In The Know. “And it would not be that many dots.”

As Keener got older, he watched eco-conscious farming take off, thanks in large part to people around his own age.

“We’re just always striving to have the most sustainable practices possible,” Keener said of his own farm. “That’s [a] really important thing to us, taking care of the planet and taking care of this land we have.”

Keener is now a member of the coalition’s Southeast Tennessee chapter, in which he said his status as a second-generation farmer makes him a rarity. Most of his fellow members are the first farmers in their families, and many are figuring things out as they go along.

“There’s this younger generation of people who want to do the right thing,” Keener said. “They want to be environmentally conscious, but they don’t necessarily know how to.”

Sustainability was a big draw for Matt Sparacio, too. Sparacio, now also a Southeast Tennessee member, spent years working as a teacher in New Jersey. But one day, he and his brother had a life-changing discussion.

“We had this conversation about healthy, clean foods,” he said. “And where you could source proteins that weren’t raised in feedlots and in inhumane ways.”

Sparacio and his brother, Micah, wondered why their love of meat and their passion for ethical, sustainable farming couldn’t coexist. So, they set out to make it a reality. In 2015, the brothers left for Tracey City, Tenn., where they now run Cove Creek Farm.

At Cove Creek, the brothers prioritize environmentally sound practices, such as constantly moving their cattle to preserve their pasture’s ecology. That decision alone can help reduce manure buildup, water erosion and soil runoff.

Farming for “climate resilience” is one of coalition's main guiding principles. On a national level, this means appealing to Congress or highlighting farmers who are experimenting with new, eco-minded methods.

Locally, Sparacio said the group’s climate agenda is more about sharing knowledge and showing each other what works.

“A lot of times people associate farming and environmental policies with not being able to coexist, whereas I feel that they need to coexist,” he said.

A ‘scaffold’ for new farmers

At 40 years old, Sparacio is a senior member within the NYCF. As such, he’s heavily focused on mentoring the next generation.

“We kind of created the foundation for them with our local chapter, but we really want them to express their concerns going forward,” Sparacio said. “Because I’ve got 20 years of this physical labor left in me. But the younger ones have 40 years, and it’s gonna impact them more.”

The issue, of course, is that new farmers face an uphill battle in terms of education, organization and land ownership.

That’s not to mention the money. According to the USDA’s most recent figures, the average farm costs $182,130 in expenditures per year — a steep bill for anyone, let alone someone in their 20s.

When speaking with farmers, the word “impossible” comes up a lot. The job is such a struggle, Sparacio said, that he and the other members sometimes wonder whether it’s ethical to bring more young people into the agricultural world.

“We often joke that, ‘OK, do we really want to trick other young people into farming?’” he said. “Because it’s a hard profession.”

Wood agrees, adding that the path is even harder for first-generation newcomers like herself.

“It’s a lot of having to do self-work,” she said. “There’s no succession in terms of land, knowledge, wealth.”

Keener, in many ways, sees these issues as motivation. To him, it’s all the more reason why veterans need to put the next generation in a position to succeed.

“It’s [about] that support network,” he said. “The whole purpose of the organization is to be there for all these up-and-coming farmers.”

Sparacio said the Southeast Tennessee chapter soon hopes to launch a more hands-on form of mentorship.

The group has plans for a sort of farm incubator, where newcomers can pilot their own ideas on another farmer’s land. Sparacio sees this acting as a “tiered internship,” with the younger farmers gaining more and more responsibility over time.

“We want to be able to provide that access,” he added. “To kind of be a scaffold for people who are hesitant to take that leap into farming.”

An ‘isolating’ job

The National Young Farmers Coalition is, in many ways, a place to exchange ideas. But it’s also a community, a chance for farmers to interact, complain, joke around and check in on each other.

For some farmers, the social aspect is as crucial as any other benefit.

“Farming is so isolating,” Sparacio said. “I mean, you’re with animals most of the day, and it’s a lot of individual work. It’s nice to have that community to connect with.” His farm lies in a rural area between Chattanooga and Nashville, and he embraces his chapter’s meetings as a much-needed social outlet.

It’s clear other farmers in his area feel the same, too. As Sparacio explains, he and Keener’s chapter has exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic. After a much-expected dip in turnout during early 2020, group attendance has bounced back. Sparacio said their last meeting had almost 50 attendees from three different states.

Wood has been farming only since 2019, but she has already seen just how tough the isolation can be. Last year, she took over as director of the coaliton's Central Texas chapter. She sees her group, among other things, as a chance to make sure farmers know they’re “not going through those experiences alone.”

Mental health is a crucial issue among farmers, with CDC data suggesting that the profession has some of the nation’s highest suicide rates, particularly among men.

It’s an ongoing problem with complex, intertwining causes. However, Wood notes that at least one problem is the way farming forces people to live such non-typical lives.

“At times, I think a lot of people experience a serious disconnect from the economy outside of them,” Wood said. “Even the people they’re selling to, their lives are just so vastly different.”

Agriculture, Wood adds, has experienced much of the burnout and job fatigue felt in nearly every industry over the past two years. The coalition offers some direct mental health support to members, and its local chapters aim to point farmers to the resources they can't provide themselves.

Wood’s chapter has made a priority of lessening the load for young farmers. For example, it offers help with grant applications, which can be very confusing and time-consuming. Meanwhile, the Southeast Tennessee chapter is working on creating a unified sales network, so its members can sell some of their products in bulk.

Ultimately, Wood said, it’s about turning an “impossible” career into something manageable, satisfying and fulfilling.

“People want work that is meaningful,” she said. “They want work that is tangible, and they want something that is connection-oriented.”

The post The Young Farmers Coalition is redefining who grows our food — and how they do it appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

12 gifts your mom actually wants and will use every single day

I'm obsessed with this giant BTS poster you can buy at Nordstrom Rack

5 tech gadgets and accessories you will actually use every day while working from home

Buy this flattering maxi dress in every color while it's on sale for under $50 at Nordstrom

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "