Young fans traveled 4,400 miles to see Jimmy Butler play. After missing game, he did this

While soccer is the biggest sport in Argentina, and the nation won the FIFA World Cup last month, basketball fans also reside in the South American country.

One of those fans is 12-year-old Felipe, who traveled with his family more than 4,405 miles to see Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler play on Tuesday. Cameras caught Felipe holding a sign reading, “Dear Jimmy, we flew over 4,405 miles to see you play. Can we get a photo or a big face coffee?” The cameras also saw Felipe’s sister, Zoe, holding an Argentine flag.

Butler, though, was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Celtics about hour before tip-off with lower back tightness.

The dejected fans had a happy ending, though, with the Heat and Butler making it up to them twice. The Heat brought Felipe and Zoe to the court during halftime and gave them a Jimmy Butler jersey, signed Miami Heat basketball and photo with Gabe Vincent.

Butler later captioned an Instagram story with, “I got you.” And Felipe, Zoe and family returned to Miami-Dade Arena on Wednesday, where they met Butler.

They addressed and signed the Argentine flag to Butler, presenting it to him and taking photos with the Heat star.